I think Lucy, my cat, is becoming annoyed with me. I’m a pretty good kitty mom, even though we do use the leash she grew up on in a busier community. I pretty much let her determine the times to go outdoors and sometimes, even the bedtime when she makes it known she’s ready for me to make it dark downstairs for her night prowling at the windows.
She would rather go her own way when we are walking. I’m patient with the go, stop, pounce stance of a cat. Summer in the wild and wooly fringes of this Portville village we now call home has its feline hazards and distractions.
I know, I know. If she were feral or allowed to roam free, she’d learn to fend for herself. Since I have always been cognizant of her safety, we do things like look down the sidewalk to see if any dog walkers are coming before approaching. We limit our constitutions to our own yard or those of my two accommodating neighbors.
Sometimes Lucy gets mixed messages. During the daytime, I tug on her leash if she heads for Pete-za-ria. She heads right for the employee’s cars or delivery trucks which come and go. In the evening, I’ll let her poke about as we circle the building.
That’s what Lucy does. She pokes about. She “face-marks” things, a term I learned from the expert on, “My Cat from Hell.” He knows his stuff.
Lucy’s poking is where the trouble enters in and why she’s getting annoyed with me. As summer comes on, the wildlife is everywhere! When I moved home again from Michigan, it never occurred to me we’d be surrounded by wildlife in the Portville village limits. We are, however, in between the woods and the creek. In the middle of the day recently, a young deer running very fast made a path from the creek, between my neighbor’s house and mine and across Temple Street into the woods. It startled us.
We have encountered starlings caught in my fireplace before I had it blocked up and added screen to the chimney opening. Many will remember my unfortunate battle with bats—and an unexpected bout with a series of rabies shots. The up side is both Lucy and I are current now. The bats have been remediated with some fixes to their entry points and so far, so good.
Chipmunks regularly run under the deck, into the garage and back and forth from the neighbor’s house, driving Lucy mad. She has, on occasion, caught some. She has no teeth to speak of, but she has claws and the clamp of her jaws works pretty well. When one taunts her, misjudges and runs into her path, Lucy is annoyed when I make her drop it.
She has, up to now, enjoyed sauntering beside and behind the garage while she chews on succulent pieces of grass, that which people say settles a cat’s stomach. But there are baby woodchucks in the yard now, and I tug her in another direction. Sometimes she will head for the robins that are bob-bob-bobbing in the grass lately, hunting worms and such. Tug. She’ll creep under the car if I have it out, hoping the squirrel gobbling up birdseed won’t see her coming. Tug.
The worst, however, is that we’ve both lost our front porch time. It happened once before when a bird built its nest on a little ridge over the front door. We let them be for a couple months until they all finally flew off that year.
This time, it’s a skunk family. I’ve been working with a wildlife expert for a couple of months now. We had skunks burrow under the porch and dining room (my office) a couple of years ago and when they let off under there, it’s ridiculous how long it took to get the smell gone from INSIDE the house.
This spring when I smelled it, I decided to go the expert route with the fellow who helped with the bats. We learned that it was a female with babies. She dug MOUNDS trying to get back in to nurse after the guy blocked the way in. He had warned me this could happen. Since there was no way for us to get to the underground den, he suggested I let them be for a few weeks so she could raise them and get them out of there (vs. relocating her and letting them die and decompose under there…)
While on a walk the other day, Lucy wanted her shaded porch back so we ventured out front. First thing she did was try to go into the open space along the steps. Tug.
We haven’t heard, seen or smelled the skunks lately, so we hope they’ve found new digs in the woods. If any try to come back during mating season, too bad. The perimeter will then be sealed up tight. Maybe Lucy can have at least one place without the allure of wildlife — and my insistent tugs.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)