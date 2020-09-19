We are accustomed to the occasional strong winds and elements here in Western New York, but events of the past couple weeks took many by surprise.
The wind’s sudden force barreled in like freight trains, traveling just as fast, leaving damages to attend to as well as trash cans and lawn chairs to reclaim.
Twice within a two-week period, trees came down across our communities. The first one included a big tree in a yard on Temple Street. There were others. We heard sirens throughout Portville during that storm. The sounds were soon replaced by the buzzing of chain saws in the ensuing days. Some family members also faced unexpected lumberjack work.
From my window I could see a big tree alongside the Chestnut Hill Cemetery driveway. Dedicated workers got busy right away on that. Cemetery gates were soon closed since more trees blew down from within the old forest setting. My understanding is that a crew of volunteers came in to help with that cleanup.
I don’t remember hearing about tornado or cyclone-like activity in this area growing up, but it must have existed. I remember when we moved to Michigan, my mother said she would much rather live here in the hills than on the flatter farmlands of the Midwest where tornado watches and warnings were a regular event.
Since coming home again, however, such events seem much more frequent than in my youth.
In the last storm, I stepped outside for a moment to chase a plastic chair across the driveway and it definitely felt like I was back in Michigan. Leaves were spinning in a peculiar way and I felt pushed across the deck almost like Dorothy and Toto trying to get into the Kansas cellar!
I’ve been thinking about storms, ones involving weather and others many experience. A previous column noted that even tough trees (and people) will be buffeted by life’s winds. We will face sickness, loss, relationship and financial issues and many other storms. In “Wise Words and Quotes” by Vern McLellan, the author says, “It takes two things to blow down a tree: a heavy wind outside androt and decay inside. So it is with man. The winds of adversity may cause him to bend, but if he’s strong and vigorous within, he will arise and grow to new heights after the storm passes.”
So, what does it mean to be strong and vigorous and how do we achieve this? Partly, it’s about health in the physical, mental, spiritual sense. It’s about character and integrity, and respect for one another, some traits that seem sorely needed today with all the anger and violence rather than coming together to seek solutions. Of course, it’s the bad stuff we see the most and, unfortunately, that gets noticed by most media, especially of the social network variety.
But there is good, too.
We’ve seen here in this newspaper how community members and small groups have stepped up, trying to lend a hand rather than a punch. That’s one aspect of working toward strength.This past week brought another health trial that knocked me off my feet,so I’ve also been thinking about how it sometimes takes a storm to bring you back into alignment. Part of mine was adverse reaction to a medication, but the condition that put me there reminded me of how we can make choices, such as what food we eat or how much we exercise.
Sticking to a regimen that suits you and your unique body’s needs can fortify your ability to withstand the winds of an illness and might even help prevent or alleviate pain in some cases. In “Life Meditations,” Father Edward J. Lavin, a Jesuit priest writes about how your mind can be an important analgesic for pain and achieving moral and spiritual balance. He said we have to carve out quiet time for the sake of strengthening how we react when not only physical pain comes, but mental or psychic pain.
“Quiet is our loving friend,” he writes. “Its balm can soothe us and turn away pain. Sometimes it may be the most important friend we have.”
And sometimes we learn through the storms and buffeting winds so strong they can take down a tree — or us. Henry Ward Beecher says, “Troubles are tools by which God fashions us for better things.”
We can learn from adversity. That’s good because if you’re still breathing, you’re going to face trials. In tragedy and loss we ask, “Why?” with no answers, but some of life’s greatest lessons come through unwelcome events. I wish there were a better way but each trial strengthens my faith.
Look also for the blessings. Unable to leave the house for several days left me frustrated as well as sick, but one night my little Lucy jumped on the bed for the first time this summer. She didn’t settle at the bottom as usual. She snuggled and insisted (rare) I stroke her.
Somehow, that quiet moment gave me strength enough to carry on.
