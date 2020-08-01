Anxiety can be a funny thing. It’s defined as “a feeling of worry, nervousness or unease, typically about an imminent event or something with an uncertain outcome.”
A psychiatric definition notes it as “a nervous disorder characterized by a state of excessive uneasiness and apprehension, typically with compulsive behavior or panic attacks.”
Everyone gets anxious at times. Anxiety is said to be a natural response to stress and sometimes we face circumstances where the tension wants to grow and grow. In this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s sometimes hard to tell what is just a normal response to perceived threats and what might be escalating to a mental health issue.
The coronavirus certainly brings worry and uneasy feelings. It is certainly a problem with an uncertain outcome. To top it off, opinions vary widely regarding this virus everyone has to deal with in personal ways while also looking to other sources to come up with solutions, such as developing and fast-tracking vaccines and medicine. While the virus is new, history has shown that others that were once unprecedented have been faced, treated or overcome. But we are an impatient society, plus this can be deadly.
Anxious thoughts can be heightened by what we are having to go through, from job losses to freedoms to move about as we are accustomed, or uncertainties about whether people can go back to school or work. The fact that individuals we know, some we even love, do not always agree with our ways of coping adds fuel to the raging fire of nerves.
We are anxious about the divisions going on in our country, from politics to demonstrations and sometimes sheer destruction and violence. Some of our anxieties stem from things we never thought much about. Empty shelves. Sorry. Coronavirus. Factories not producing yet. Not many trucks coming in.
Coin shortage? I haven’t yet encountered a business that can’t give me change, but signs are up in banks and businesses. I wasn’t hoarding, but I keep a change box until I have enough to roll and exchange, so I did try to help out my local branch with $83 I had collected.
I noticed a bill I typically have by this time had not arrived in my postal box. Then I saw social media posts that others were experiencing mail issues. A local postal employee attempted to explain part of what was happening. Both due to coronavirus. I still don’t fully understand the basis for either, but I hope they can be resolved soon.
Today my pandemic-related anxiety took an unexpected hit. When I checked my e-mail, there was a request for a survey response about my stay at a Red Roof Inn last night, or more specifically, today, from 3:28 a.m. to 7:13 a.m. Before the pandemic, I had booked four rooms for myself and a group of friends at the same inn we used last year after a day at the Kingdom Bound Festival at Darien Lake.
I held off on canceling at first, because like many, we hoped the July event might still happen. While the festival wasn’t officially “off” yet, things didn’t look good by June 5, so I phoned to cancel my reservations, which had been held with a credit card. The representative gave me a cancellation number and I distinctly remember asking if the one number covered all four rooms. I received assurances it did.
I didn’t feel I had to give this another thought—until this morning when asked how I liked my stay. I guess I can be thankful that this hotel takes the time to ask, because I would not have otherwise known about the charges for three of the four rooms that had already been made
to my card until the next statement arrived sometime in August. I know, I should agree to online access but I haven’t. Up to now.
When I called the reservationist, she redirected me to the hotel’s front desk and after some discussion I could overhear in the background, the representative assured me that the new charges would be reversed but it would take five to seven days. This should have reassured me, but a lingering of anxiety still hovered, so I responded to the survey, skipping most of the rating options and focusing on the comments section. I let them know of my circumstance and added, “If anyone stayed in that room last night, it was fraud,” and indicated they might want to investigate. An assistant manager soon responded with an e-mail apology and statement the refund would be coming.
Still, some anxiety lingers. Many of us are being impacted by situations we never expected to have to deal with because of this virus. For some, it’s easy to be apprehensive about what comes next. As a person of faith, I know we are not to be “anxious about anything,” but to pray about our concerns, and this does bring some calm. It also helps to know the reservationist provided the Guest Relations 800 number—just in case the room issue resurfaces.
