In a good fall, the color explosions nurture something in our souls in these Enchanted Mountains, as Chamber and tourism promoters dubbed our area back in the ‘50s or ‘60s.
I have a few newspaper clippings from that era when the term was first coined and it’s still a good description of this place we call home.
Few will deny 2020 surely is unfolding a good fall. Memory says I was disappointed last fall. A New York state autumn is something I really look forward to since I came home again six years ago. Last year’s sudden cold, rain and wind made the trees bare before we could get a good look. No glorious vista every year.
But this year — wow! Social media posts are full of beautiful photographs. From our neck of the woods, the view from the top of the Lillibridge Road is a favorite site. A drive on Genesee Street past the BOCES center also offers layers of colors and ridges as far as you can see. I’m told a drive south into Pennsylvania offers a real treat. This past week brought many opportunities to see sun-swathed patches of leaves laid out like a giant quilt created by experts in the craft.
From my back deck, I’ve watched the hill along Brooklyn Street come alive. It’s the rise that sweeps toward Sprague’s Maple Farms. Each day, I see it as God the artist taking his paintbrush and adding color. I love the reds and oranges among the greens and yellows. Earlier forecasters weren’t sure we’d get that with the type year we have had. The scenes even pop during the cloudy and rainy days.
“Leaf peeping” or “leaf peepers” is the term that’s been informally given to those who seek out the fall foliage, some taking color tours into New England and other sites. In my reading, someone noted that the term “peeping” is kind of derogatory because many associate it with something like taking an illicit look at something or mentioning a “peeping Tom.” Give me a break. Where we live, we can “peep” all we want and feel good about it, appreciating the privilege.
A 2015 article in Psychology Today (by Linda Wasmer Andrews) took stock of how our appreciation of autumn and the changing of the leaves can actually have healthy components. The author notes that, “Philosophers and poets have long rhapsodized about multicolored leaves,” while psychological researchers had been relatively quiet on the subject. She adds that, “in theory at least, there are multiple ways in which appreciating autumn’s changing leaves may change us for the better.”
Andrews interviewed some psychologist experts who report how we are drawn to visual contrast from infancy and when we see a change from the norm, it gets our attention, as when our green seasons are suddenly colorful. Another refers to stress reactions and how a positive experience, such as viewing something pleasing like a fall scene, can help reverse the process, helping us enjoy the experience.
I am often drawn into memories of past fall experiences, something the experts say can be both positive and negative. I remember looking for the most colorful leaves in the woods on Rock City Hill. When I laid them out before my father, he taught me how to determine what kind of tree each came from by the shapes. In school, there were welcomed trips outdoors in the autumn to collect leaves we then waxed and stuck onto art paper. Our displays flanked the hall walls.
My sister Cheri and I always bring up a time in our lives at our grandparent’s house in Port Allegany when we shaped leaves to make what looked like a life-size house blueprint. You had to enter through the doors we created. When we were finished, we raked them all up and jumped in until they were burned (not much of that today) or hauled away.
When I worked for a Michigan newspaper, I always looked forward to an annual fall festival. They called it, “Appleumpkin.” Some made fun of the name but it was unique and everyone looked forward to the event. Planners held out hope the long-held activity could still be held this year, but no, due to COVID, it’s not happening, like many highly anticipated events.
Since we lost Michele in the fall, on Oct. 11, 1982, memories of that time linger as well. Along with the sadness, however, my soul was nurtured by our surroundings when we brought her home from Michigan to rest in the Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Like the psychologists mention, even when you’re experiencing something difficult, seasonal attributes can also lift or soothe spirits.
Ultimately, we had to go back to Michigan without her, but a strong memory remains. As we headed West on I-90 up near Westfield, I looked back and saw an array of chrysanthemums lining the property of a greenhouse we passed. I still remember my thought and it was calming.
“We’re leaving her in a rainbow.” And Michele always proclaimed “rainbow” as her favorite color.
