A report by Harvard Health Publishing notes people with mental health issues are more likely to have insomnia and other sleep disorders than the regular population. These include individuals who experience anxiety disorders, depression, ADHD and bipolar disorder, among others.
I have never hid the fact that I have experienced some mental health issues (treated) that lean toward anxiety disorder and some related things. There is often stigma toward such admissions, however, I believe this is changing and the more they’re discussed, the better prepared we can be as a society to address them.
That said, I’ve found that many friends in, shall we say, the older population categories, also face sleep issues. Some say it comes with age, especially for active older adults. I have also seen studies that note sleep deprivation can affect the ability to concentrate or perform appropriately in school or at work and can bother people of any age.
Reasons include accumulated bad habits: staying up too late or not enforcing a bedtime for children; too much screen time, especially phones and small devices, but also TV; use of stimulants such as nicotine which speeds heartbeat and thinking, caffeine, or alcohol that initially depresses the nervous system but then interferes with sleep.
I’m not sure when my pattern of nighttime wakefulness started, though I’ve learned things like avoiding heavy meals late in the day or sugary snacks just before bed, things that make my heart thump when I lie down. I took the television out of my bedroom that I put there thinking I could watch when my eyes popped open at midnight and I couldn’t get back to sleep. When you watch through until 5 or 6 a.m., something has to give.
I can feel tired and ready for bed after an active day, but soon as I hit the pillows (I sleep with several in varying positions to accommodate pain and pressure points) I’m wide awake. Something physiologically kick-starts the moment I’m prone, causing nerve endings to become incredibly active. For some, it’s “restless legs” and that is part of it, but mostly, mine is “restless body.” My mind says “sleep”—my body says, “move.”
In addition to removing the TV and creating a calm, soothing atmosphere for sleep I’ve tried: warm baths before bed; hot packs on pressure points; melatonin, which may lull me to sleep for five minutes then I’m awake for hours; getting up and stretching my back on the floor; riding my exercise bike before bed; warm milk; chamomile tea and essential oils, to name a few.
A good friend in Michigan made her living for years as a day care provider. Many of her charges were infants, so she had to learn a lot of tricks. One was the pre-bedtime bath then smoothing soothing lotion on babies before naptime, a trick she later used with her grandchildren. The American Academy for Pediatrics suggests happier bedtimes for children include the warm baths and smoothing massages, along with white noise such as running water, a fan or soft music.
Taking a cue, I purchased a big bottle of lavender sleepy lotion for babies adding that to my arsenal in the sleepytime wars, using liberal doses on my feet. I put lavender in an owl diffuser and let it play me a soft piano sonata. Sometimes these help. Other times, they do little. It was getting old to fall asleep at three or four and thus feel like I had to “sleep in” until at least nine, maybe ten. Something had to give.
My sister and I and our two younger brothers used to spend parts of the summer with our Grandma and Grandpa Freer in Port Allegany, Pa. Being a teenager, I felt like the days were B-O-R-I-N-G in the country where they lived, but what I most hated was having to go to bed before the sun went down. That’s when our grandparents settled for the night, so we had to as well. It was probably the best sleep we ever got and we woke early and refreshed.
Recently, I’ve thought of those old routines. Most summer evenings I never turn on the television. My cat, Lucy, and I will spend a little time on the deck then come in around 8 p.m. We’ve been taking a page from Grandma and Grandpa—sometimes we head upstairs before the sun goes down.
It doesn’t mean I’ve immediately solved my sleep issue, but I find it is something like setting up a bedtime routine, a ritual, maybe. I’ll get ready for bed, then listen to the radio, maybe read a bit. Lucy plops on the bed in a position to get the best effect of the fan. It may take a couple hours for me, but sometime after dark, I’m ready to sleep. It beats my old pattern.
Maybe Grandma and Grandpa Freer had the right idea. I’m sleeping better and who knew? An earlier rise feels like more available hours to enjoy these summer days again.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)