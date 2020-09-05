Most people look to spring to renew their spirits. New birth surrounds us in nature and just the promise on rays of an ever-warming sun can bring hope for new beginnings. I like spring. But it has been fall that has defined my life.
From my earliest days, I looked forward to fall. Mom took us shopping for school clothes — and what I loved best, a few school supplies. The long lists of today didn’t exist, but I looked forward to new pencils, colored pens and a case to keep them in. And paper. I loved blank pages, loose leaf or in a notebook.
Surprise for a budding writer, right? It always gave me a psychological boost and still does. A blank page, to me, holds the promise of something new, something exciting. New possibilities.
I’m feeling a little sad for the students of today, educators, too. The promise is there in the plans and preparations but the uncertainties loom large, whether it is adjusting to staggered schedules, going full online learning, or anxieties on how to keep everything sanitized and safe. It puts a bit of a monkey wrench into the excitement that can come with the fall season.
The sadness hits hardest when thinking about college students, or those who WOULD be heading off to get their first taste of independence in more normal times. So much has changed the past six months with the coronavirus and what we knew as typical college life may have changed forever. These were experiences I would not trade for anything.
I know a bit about campus life. My husband, Gordy, ultimately held five college degrees, including a doctorate. He started out at SUNY Alfred Tech. When he headed off to Michigan State University, we married and I went, too. He also got a master’s degree from The Ohio State University. Through much of this time, we lived on or near college campuses and I was employed there.
There’s something exciting about a university in the fall, especially a Big Ten one like MSU where football and basketball seasons were part of the fun, but just the ongoing atmosphere of new school years impacted my life. I became what they started calling a “non-traditional student” after a few years in Michigan when I threw myself into journalism studies at Lansing Community College and loved it, especially in the fall.
Other reasons I love fall include the fact that my husband and I were married in September. Two years later, I gave birth to our little girl, Michele in September, two days before our anniversary. We did a stint in New York for that special occasion. I loved the harvest time in Michigan, but never forgot the beauty of these hills in autumn. Fall is special in these Enchanted Mountains.
It’s a good thing, because the beauty of this season — and memories of past ones — can uplift my spirits these days at a time when my emotions want to take a nosedive into deep sorrow. Around the time Labor Day weekend comes each year now, it’s commemoration rather than having birthday parties or anniversary dinners. I do a couple of ritual things while visiting my loved ones graves at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery, one of the most beautiful places on earth in the fall.
Sometimes I fall prey to self-pity along with my sorrow. This year has been especially hard as I realized in July on his birthday that my husband has already been gone 10 years come December. Michele left us in October long ago and I recently read a funny and touching memoir written by a woman who would have been her contemporary. With references from “Grease” to disco, I couldn’t help making a connection, “that could be Michele.”
With these fall time-markers, I still love the season. I am hardly the first or only person to experience sorrow. It happens to everyone, even those some consider “strong.” When I saw many very large trees come down last week, it felt like a metaphor that even the toughest among us will experience the buffeting of the wind and storms and some will go down.
Some readings this week spoke to my heart. One noted when we remain too deep in sorrow, we are choosing to ignore realities that God meant for us to experience. It wasn’t about ignoring pain or the fact that we mourn. We lose people we love. It hurts! We wonder why we’re still here. But the readings pointed out that sorrow can also divert our path and purpose.
Author Steven K. Scott states, “When you can’t let go of sorrow, you are fixing your gaze on that which is temporary,” not on that which is eternal. He doesn’t say “forget.” He said we each have callings and purposes yet to fulfill here in the time that God provides.
I’m learning it’s OK to remember past seasons and grieve. It’s also important to our own destiny that we live, enjoy and accomplish. The beauty of fall helps lift me toward that purpose.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)