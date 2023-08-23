In a previous column, I shared my ongoing attempts at decluttering. I recently found a statement that reminded me, “Piles of clutter can signify unorganized thoughts and weigh you down.”
Most of us combat unorganized and cluttered thinking, especially late at night when all the things that need doing queue up like little soldiers wanting to break down the gate that stands between you and peaceful slumber.
Many who have retired can attest to the fact that not having to go to a set workplace every day doesn’t mean you run out of things demanding your attention. For me, that reality has meant a quest for balance. I’ve tried to work in some of the long-neglected household tasks, relationship nurturing responsibilities and ensuring some good, solid time at my desk each day. I did, after all, retire so I could finally complete several book projects, even if I have to publish them myself. Today’s marketplace is fiercely competitive unless you’re James Patterson.
A few encouraging things have taken place. I recently attended a virtual four-day Christian writer’s conference. It was spooky, in a way, but I felt like I was right there with over 100 others as we “traveled” from room to room on Zoom to access specific workshops and networking opportunities. Being virtual meant I was onscreen 10 hours a day those days. I was surprised to be as exhausted as I might have been had it been in-person.
I was delighted to get invitations to submit proposals to an agent, a royalty publisher (they pay you) and two indie publishers who specialize in the kind of writing I do. This has created more homework, of course, and a spark to ignite actually completing the books.
Since leaving my workplace a few weeks ago, I’ve also been assessing my surroundings, remembering how I pictured it while still in Michigan — this little house in Portville being set up like a comfy writing retreat. I can’t afford to go out and buy new office furniture, but I’ve been looking for balance and comfort in my surroundings. Thus, the pitching and giveaways to yard sales and charity.
One day, I got this notion that the king-sized bed in my room needed to go. Even though I remembered it took several guys to get the mattress upstairs, I wanted more bedroom space. Since I didn’t want to buy a new bed, I remembered the full-sized one in what used to be the guest room, but had become more a haven for the cats. Being the “let’s do it” person that I am, I didn’t want to bother my brothers and friends, so one day, I woke up and said, “today!” I knew once I started, I had to finish.
Dragging the full-sized bed to another room to await transfer wasn’t too difficult. Getting my big mattress on its side was a heavy task, but I did it. Then, I upended the twin box springs underneath — and the cats began helping. I’ve been sharing the photos of Tate high on top with Dory climbing up to meet him as I tried to move them.
Long story short, I managed to get the smaller bed in my own room, and all but the mattress that I decided to keep after all, into the other bedroom. The king mattress was stuck! I had to admit defeat and call our handyman, who strong-armed it into position. I’m grateful.
The moves created more work and rearranging, but I’ve made a discovery, and it’s something close to finding a tranquil place. I’m more comfortable in my own room at night, with a spot on a loveseat to read if I can’t sleep. The only issue is less real estate when the cats decide to join me on the smaller bed.
One day after pounding on the computer a few hours and getting a backache, I headed for the king bed in the guest room. It was in a different spot from the other and I found I could lie down and watch out two clear windows as clouds moved. Also, while up there, in my continuing quest to declutter, I brought out six boxes of cassette tapes from the closet, ready to toss — but noticed the small stereo on the shelf. It will still play tapes!
For about an hour, I listened to ‘80s and ‘90s country, an era I most loved and, boy, did it feel good, relaxing on that bed and watching the sky. I’ve found it’s just as peaceful on a hazy or rainy day and a good place to pray and just “chill.”
I don’t do it every day or I’d never get anything done, but I was thinking this must be something like that “feng shui” thing. No. I don’t believe in having to point my head and toes in certain directions or measuring things to get the just right energy flow.
But without having to leave home, I’ve found my place to go when I need a peaceful time out.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com)