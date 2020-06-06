What can you do with a rolling pin? Does every household even still have one?
These wooden cylindrical items with flexible handles were made to roll out pie dough, biscuit mix or homemade doughnut batter you wanted to shape with a round cutter. It’s used for cookie cutouts, usually at Christmas.
But who still does this? We can buy frozen piecrust, and Olean’s good ready-made doughnuts. Biscuits come in a tube you whack on the counter, all separated and ready for the oven. If you want to make your own, it’s easy to just drop a spoonful onto the sheet.
I used to make fancy, intricate, rolled out cookies then frost them with the old Super Duper Bakery recipe for buttercream. I still do the frosting, but the round, drop cookies taste just as good and you can pretend they are a circular Christmas ornament or a wreath with the right trim. Truthfully, in recent years, I buy the big blue can of butter cookies and spruce them up with the buttercream. Less time-consuming and it makes a lot.
So, why keep a rolling pin? These days, I’m repurposing mine. I had to think a minute when my physical therapist asked me if I had one. Yes, my PT. My chronic trochanteric bursitis (in my upper legs and hips) recently propelled me out of my house arrest and back to therapy where I have been working on ways to stretch the muscles and lessen the pestering pain.
One day, my PT unexpectedly brought a sort of plastic pipe over to the therapy table, explaining that he might have a way to help loosen up the tight thigh muscles that could be inhibiting the higher bursa. He then proceeded to roll it up and down the affected leg. Wowie, it hurt — at first. As he continued, however, I could feel things loosening up. Afterward comes a treatment with ice and electrodes.
The next time I went, I dreaded the roller moment, but had to admit, it DID make things better for a time. So, I asked, “What can I do at home to replicate this?” Thus, the rolling pin question. Come to think of it, I once had a plastic one made by Tupperware that you could put ice in. Two birds with one stone! Wish I hadn’t given that one away. I am now rolling on my leg several times a day and it’s helping!
I was thinking about the different times my husband and I sat at Cracker Barrel restaurants. Along with old signs, many had rusty items on the wall or hanging from the ceiling for customers to wonder what they were used for. With some, we had no idea, but made some pretty creative guesses, based on the shapes. I think there’s a PBS show where people bring in odd stuff, along with art pieces, and an expert will explain the intent of the object.
Yard or garage sale aficionados or those who follow auctions often make finds they then repurpose — large vases or jugs that become wastebaskets or umbrella stands, for instance. Craft shows are a great place to see the creativity of repurposing or what can be done with an ordinary item.
Who doesn’t repurpose some of the coffee mugs we get as gifts, turning them into pencil and pen holders or small plant containers? Anyone who’s lived at a college or university has probably repurposed a milk crate into a shelving unit or catch-all. After many dairies took the losses at campus kitchens, companies began reproducing the stacking plastic cubes. For many years, every time we moved, we had to lug a series of plain, ordinary bricks onto the U-Hauls with five boards of differing lengths I had stained brown. It was my job to reassemble my big cheap idea into our bookcase until one year we both agreed that maybe we could ditch the heavy bricks and afford a real one.
A beautiful handcrafted cradle a friend’s father made for Michele’s dolls has a new job. It is such a work of art I can’t part with it, so it holds books and magazines. At Christmas, I lay in pine boughs and a few personalized Christmas ornaments with Michele and Gordy’s names on them.
When asked about the rolling pin, I wondered what else I might still have hiding in the cupboards that could prove useful. I recently packed up a waffle iron I’m sure I’ll never use. If I want waffles, I’ll go to Sprague’s or Perkins or someplace I don’t have to cook.
A steam iron, another ancient tool, was hiding in a corner cupboard. As a teen in the ‘60s, I knew how to repurpose one of those: we ironed our long hair to make it straight like the Beatles’ girlfriends. My neighbor recently dug hers out for wrinkled ruffles on a mail order bedspread. I put mine back in the corner. I guess you never know when it might come in handy — like the forgotten rolling pin.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)