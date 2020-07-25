My sister and niece have two little dogs at their house. Pixie and Pebbles are easily excitable, and I have often thought of them as “yappers.” They bark if someone happens to walk by on the sidewalk in front of their house. They bark if someone pulls in the driveway or comes to the door. They bark a lot.
Like many canines, this pair is territorial. Cheri has to convince them a visitor is OK before they will finally sit or lie down — and stop barking. One benefit of having a dog is the built-in protective alert system.
Once you are seated in their living room and pass the “OK” test, Pixie and Pebbles vie for your attentions. Cheri tells them, “no,” and commands them into the recliner with my niece, Amelia. Pretty soon, however, one is inching over to the visitor with the stealth of a sly fox easing into the proximity of the hen house just for a look.
Soon, I find my hand patting a head or scratching under a chin. Before I know it, one is up on the sofa or chair with the other closely eyeing how much attention they will get, and my hand reaches out to absently pet while I talk. The second dog is quickly in the game as they’re very jealous. What you do for one, you have to do for the other.
If you stand up to go to the kitchen or bathroom, you’ll trip the barking alarm. My sister typically threatens them with their indoor pen or a trip out back or reminds them to jump up with Amelia and settle down and they seem to interpret the commands quite well.
Pixie is a mixed breed but mostly Corgi. I knew of her long before I met her as she became my nephew Luke’s dog when he lived in Kentucky. Pixie stuck to Luke, a lifetime diabetic, like Velcro. Her favorite spot was scrunched in the chair right next to him where she could keep a sharp eye on him. That is, except for a time in his Kentucky neighborhood when she wandered briefly and soon became the mother of a litter of puppies.
Luke was able to find good homes for most of them, fortunately. Cheri and Amelia fell in love with Pebbles, a Corgi/Chihuahua mix and she came to live with them here in New York. When Luke became quite ill almost two years ago and returned to New York to recover, Pixie was part of the package. They were rarely apart as Pixie also learned to navigate my sister’s home together with Pebbles. When we lost Luke to the complications of diabetes in January of 2019, Pixie became a permanent part of my sister’s family. We think she still looks for my nephew.
A couple weeks ago after months of COVID separation. I ventured up to see my sister and was greeted, of course, by “Yapyapyapyap” until the dogs remembered that they knew me. We went through the motions of the jealous maneuvers over who could get the most attention, then they settled down. I always notice, however, how they watch, rarely missing anything that’s going on.
That day, I was attempting to tell Cheri and Amy about an experience I had encountered. It was something that had acutely reminded me of Luke, and as I tried to speak, words got stuck in my throat and my eyes began leaking. I wanted to share this memory with my sister, so I kept going and hardly noticed when a warm little Corgi body slid up on the couch next to me. There was no barking. No noise.
Pixie just quietly slipped up next to me and nudged my hand, looking up with those doleful eyes, until I absently was petting her little head while continuing with my story. My sister was watching, then said, “She’s comforting you.” I looked down and my eyes met Pixie’s looking up at me with what I can only describe as a dog’s way of showing compassion and concern.
“Remember, Pixie was a comfort dog for Luke,” Cheri said. “You were crying. She came over to comfort you.” I know pets can do this, and even my cat Lucy has been known to sidle up to me if she senses I’m upset, but this was pretty amazing to experience.
I don’t think Pixie was ever formally trained to be a comfort dog, but she certainly does a good job at it. So good, in fact, I found myself changing my whole attitude about dogs. Sometimes I am afraid of them, at least until we get to know each other.
I had never really thought about getting a dog. I often tell people I wouldn’t want to have to walk one—and yet that’s what I do with my cat, Lucy, who’s getting on in years. I guess we should never say never, as who knows what the future holds. Pixie’s unexpected comfort in a challenging moment sure gave me something to think about.
