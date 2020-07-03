Life is often made up of the unexpected. You could be one who planned it all out when you were young. I’ll finish high school, then go on to college. Then, my dream career, my dream life will be waiting. For some, it might be a quick trip from school into the workplace with a notion that somewhere down the line, you’ll follow a dream.
The trouble is, life doesn’t always cooperate with our vision of the journey — and that’s what it is, a journey. As John Lennon was once quoted as saying, “Life is what happens when you’re making other plans.”
Even when we work hard, circumstances and events add new elements to the plan, however firm or loose it might be. When we’re young, it seems like a lot of doors are open. When we’re older, not so much. We get complacent if not comfortable in our circumstances. We can lose our sense of adventure, daring or willingness to take a risk. And life speeds along.
Have you ever looked longingly at a closed door, wishing you could have a “do-over” and walk through? Have you ever wished you’d had more courage to walk through the challenges that might have been waiting there? Or looked at one so long it pains you to ponder what might have been? You could be missing another door ready to open. These are the stuff of regrets. Missed opportunities. Chances that seemed too risky to take that might have led to a totally different outcome.
In truth, life is made up of opportunities and choices. Some require something, money or a willingness to relocate or to try something new. I’ve learned that even not making a choice (as we procrastinators often do) is still a choice. We choose from within a wide range of circumstances, often stuff happening in our society and world, and I believe by God’s grace we are mostly blessed within the experience. I guess this is having hope and a positive attitude.
Recent newspaper articles brought me hope and encouragement as I read comments made by youth in our communities as they venture forth. If anyone has a reason to focus on missed opportunities, I believe it is our 2020 seniors who missed what one student noted was “so many memories that never happened” during this time of pandemic and school and community shutdowns. But that’s not what they were emphasizing in graduation speeches.
Portville Central School salutatorian Emily Griffith noted, “The Class of 2020 will go down in history, but it won’t be because of what we missed out on. It’ll be for what we created.”
I had been feeling bad for my nephew, Jacob, a Franklinville graduate and a grand-niece, Kasia, graduating in Kentucky as I thought of how much they were missing, but looking back over the past few months, so many people in so many communities have made special efforts, creating new and different experiences, ways to stay connected using technology, putting banners up on poles, celebrating in new and different ways that will be memorable in themselves. Portville grads were even feted with full-force fireworks we all got to enjoy!
Valedictorian Shayla Wilhelm noted that her school district as a whole had “undoubtedly accomplished the seemingly impossible with Panther Pride during this unprecedented time.”
“COVID can’t keep us quiet,” she said. “Every single member of this year’s senior class has and will continue to raise their voices and use their skills in times of peril to illuminate the greater good.”
Jonathan Rizzo, valedictorian at Genesee Valley Central in Belmont reflected on what “should have been the best year of our lives so far,” and then concluded, “We can look at the loss of those experiences negatively, or we can consider this allows something ELSE to be the best thing so far.” A choice.
In my closed door scenario, this statement is truly profound and inspiring. As we face the doors, whether we are young people just venturing out into the world or those who have been traveling its roads a while, there can be value in letting go of what’s behind the closed ones and choosing to walk through some new ones. Yes, there might be challenges beyond it, even hard ones or risk. But there will be experience. We will know in our hearts that we have taken a chance, even in difficulty, and persevered. Sometimes we’ll even achieve something great.
The 2020 seniors—and the rest of us—have lived and are yet living through something difficult and challenging, but if we think about it, so many of “our times” have not been easy, only different. Wilhelm also added to her speech that these past months have “taught us to expect the unexpected” and to “face adversity with pride and confidence.” Those are pretty good lessons not only for a new graduate, but for all of us.
As GVC senior Michaela Edmister noted, “Even though this year isn’t something we wished for it’s definitely something to remember.”