Once in a while all the stars align and I get to experience what I envisioned. Six years ago, I was working every day, sometimes evenings and weekends, then going home to an empty house. Well, not exactly empty because my faithful Lucy was there.
It wasn’t that I didn’t have a good support system after I lost my husband — I have many good friends in Michigan — but by 2014, I sensed a longing to be closer to my siblings and their growing extensions of family. That’s what prompted me to come home again.
Life is funny, though. We all live in the area, but not in the same towns. Typically, we get together at Christmas time and often it’s a struggle to find a date that works. Once in a while, there is a birthday party such as one for our latest 1-year-old, Emmett, this summer.
Last weekend, however, something extraordinary happened. My sister, two brothers and some other family members decided to get together for a campout. That’s not so unusual for people these days when a lot of our regular activities are not happening such as fairs, festivals and live concerts.
A couple things made this special: the four siblings were all able to be present in one place for one overnight gathering and the extended families included some spouses, nieces and nephews and some grandnieces and grandnephews. I called this 15-person gathering “Siblings-Plus.”
We weren’t exactly in the forest or a state park as many have been, but my brother Scott’s house might as well be. He’s on a forested hilltop in Cyclone, Pennsylvania. He has developed a piece of property next to his home, making it a summer getaway. There, the family adds tents to the campers he sets up in a clearing along the edge of the woods where deer come calling at dusk and in the wee hours of the morning. Sometimes they hear other creatures, too; once it was a bear. Needless to say, all the food has to be put away at night.
I have to be honest. I didn’t exactly participate in the “roughing it” part. My experience was more like a “glamping” set-up. My brother and sister-in-law gave me their bed in the house. It was a good thing, too, as I unfortunately developed a nagging backache which almost spoiled things for me. Our get-togethers are so rare that I soldiered through anyway, sharing what I could.
First, when my youngest brother, Dale, got up from his fancy camping gravity chair, I stole it. I gave it back later so he could sleep in it. Later, I found a cushioned wicker chair in the outdoor movie theater Scott built for our evening entertainment. We had comedy night (they watch “Poltergeist” and such when I’m not around). The theater is covered so when it rains, everyone is still protected. Early in the morning, it did rain but not so long that we couldn’t enjoy a nice outdoor breakfast together.
I give a lot of credit to my sister and sister-in-law for gathering food. Dale, a Scout leader, and his son, Jake, a Scout, also had good campout ideas. We ate a variety of what they called “mountain pies,” with everybody trying different ingredients inside a panini-like apparatus you stoked in the fire. Popular were taco ingredients and pizza makings. In the morning, biscuits and sausage gravy or egg in a biscuit heated over the fire. As pretty much a non-camper, all these things were new and enjoyable to me.
It was fun to be around the four little ones, from age two to seven. For about an hour, little Oliver, four, kept whining he wanted Rice Krispies. It drove his dad crazy because the boy doesn’t even like cereal and pushed away Lucky Charms. Soon, Oliver spotted a white frisbee and was finally happy. In his mind, “frisbee,” a word he didn’t really know and “rice Krispy” sounded close enough to convey what he wanted.
Family worried about me with my back pain, but I told them I was still able to enjoy myself and be a part of things. From the tented theater in the gravity chair that morning I heard my brother tell his grandson about the time our cousin accidentally struck him with a baseball bat and I vicariously re-lived it in the retelling.
My sister told someone about our Rock City youth when we made igloos at the end of our driveway, got in and watched the cars go by in the roadway—until the snowplow headed our way and our father found us just in time and we learned that you can get yelled at because a parent is so scared for you. Her memory took me back to something I had forgotten.
When you can get together with people you care about, it’s all about the memories. The ones you remember from the past, the ones you’re making in the present and hopefully, a readiness to do it all again and make some more.
