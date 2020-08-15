If you’re feeling a little blue right now, you’re not alone. This is typically a time of year that people are happily taking off for a final run at summer fun while looking forward to the new fall school year. But the world is tilted right now.
I’ve encountered a few words recently that help describe some of what some friends and I have been feeling.
“Malaise” is defined as “a general feeling of discomfort, illness, or uneasiness whose exact cause is difficult to identify.” Some are feeling a general malaise only we can identify the source or sources: ongoing lock-down circumstances, stress and fear over getting sick from a disease that has no cure or vaccine yet; civil unrest across our country; big divides in opinions on many fronts.
A recent blog post I get sent tips for writers about breaking through “ennui.” Yeah, I wasn’t sure how to even pronounce it and had to look it up. It is “a feeling of listlessness and dissatisfaction arising from a lack of occupation or excitement.” I think the word “occupation” was meant more to mean something to be busy at than about jobs, but both apply in our current climate.
What about that word? Listlessness is defined, “showing little or no interest in anything; spiritless; indifferent.” I have heard so many friends and acquaintances say, “You know, I just don’t feel like doing anything these days.”
Have you been battling any of these emotions? I hope no one is “spiritless.” I hope no one is feeling “despair,” which is “the complete loss or absence of hope.” But it’s hard to get motivated these days, isn’t it? The rampant uncertainties from every sector stack up on us like rocks accumulating in a pile, adding a worry here, a new concern there. It’s uncomfortable.
These emotions are often unexpected or surprising when we notice them, especially for people who view themselves as pretty positive individuals. They can be combatant or feel like they are set up as something we have to overcome during a time we can barely think past the next hurdle.
I know we have, in some sectors, come out of lock-down, but not fully. Medical and emergency workers still face hard work and concerns for their own safety and health. Businesses that have been allowed to partially reopen see big gaps between what they can bring in and what it really takes to survive. Some, unfortunately, still await a go-ahead to even open their doors, while others battle in court on comparisons they see as unjust or unconstitutional when other activities are allowed to go on.
With the future as uncertain as a mirage we fear will disappear when we reach it, it’s no wonder many feel fearful. Plans are underway to now reopen our schools, but little is scarier than wondering if your kids will be safe and healthy. While there are guidelines, many based on science, no one knows for sure how it’s all going to work out. We’ve never dealt with such a thing in our modern times.
So, how do we try to keep a positive outlook during times such as we’re facing? A friend recently shared that our small group gatherings (safely social-distanced) are what saves her. If you can get together with even one or a small group of friends, something about the human contact helps release some stress. Not everyone is in a position to do that, however. Many face health compromises and can’t do this in person, but I hope each one has someone keeping tabs on them—or to visit with. Contact can make a world of difference.
One of my favorite things to do through my church is nursing and assisted living home visitations, but it has not been an option for a long time. I am not related to any of the people we visit, but I know the residents have felt isolated even from family members for too long. Hopefully, this will get better soon. My friends and I send greeting cards and notes as often as we can, just to let others know we haven’t forgotten them.
Getting back into our church in person has been helpful for me as well as others. At Olean First Baptist, we mask up to enter and exit, but can take them off in the socially distanced pews for the sermon. We do the same for Sunday school. While our church—and many others—tackled new ways to connect for a few months, it’s worth the “inconvenience” of following safety rules to be able to be together again.
The thing we have to remember is that we will somehow get through this. Yes, it’s depressing to realize that what we in our minds thought might be over relatively quickly has a longer reach. I hope no one feels hopeless, but I understand the malaise, the ennui and listless feelings. Keep the faith. We’ll get through it — together.
