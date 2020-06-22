Some people have recipes passed down through the generations, instructions from grandmothers and great-grandmothers who were good cooks. Not all of us are as fortunate, however.
I have a few from my mother’s little tin box, my much-mentioned Tomato Soup cake being one. Mom didn’t like to spend a lot of time cooking—not when she had two teenaged girls who could get supper started for the six of us. She wanted to spend more time with her guitar, practicing for her regional gigs as a country musician. It was mom who taught us to make our dad’s favorite, however, what I now see as a fat-heavy dish I also loved: hamburg gravy on toast.
My mother-in-law was a wonderful cook. I am fortunate to have a number of her recipes, some I will never get around to making, like a special Indian relish my husband favored. For many years, she had the benefit of a big garden to flesh out her delicious meals. We were recipients of that bounty as well. I’m not sure we would have made it through the college years without the home-canned jars of corn, beans and homemade spaghetti sauce tucked into our trunk every time we came home.
I’m not sure any of my grandmothers ever used recipes. Their cooking skills were basically in their heads. Early in my marriage, I was hungry for my Grandma Brown’s bean soup. I tried some cookbook recipes and they just didn’t taste right.
One day I just decided to “cook like Grandma” and thought through the items I knew she put in the soup. It wasn’t a soup bone you buy in the store, but the remnants of a cut of meat called a “picnic” which was smoked and had a big bone you boiled for a long time. I was kind of channeling Grandma Amy when I put it together and that time, it came out good and really close to my memory. Then, I had to quickly write down what I had done so I could do it again.
I have yet to tackle my Grandma Gertrude Gray’s breads. I loved her breads! We visited every Sunday and holiday and the table would be laden with homemade white bread and her specialty and my favorite, salt rising bread. Some loaves were braided, especially at Easter; all were big and had shiny tops with crusts that crunched when you cut into them. The soft bread inside was heavenly, buttered or not.
In Michigan, a kind reader from around here once sent me an original salt rising bread recipe from Salt Rising Road, which leads over the hill into the village of Alfred. She told me “back in the day,” the ladies all made bread on the same day and you could smell it if you were on that road. The recipe intimidates me as it includes steps called “sponges,” which I think are like starters and the process takes all day. It would have been a good project early in this Covid-19 stay-at-home if I had thought of it sooner.
I often mention my buttercream recipe from Super Duper bakery and a reader who also worked there in the 70s recently corresponded about that. What I WISH I had also done was get the formula for the breads, which was probably a secret. Anyone who ever shopped there will remember the perfectly shaped hard rolls and loaves of Italian bread. A heavenly scent wafted through the store each time the bakers pulled these from the oven on large wooden paddles, dumping them into the glass case.
Sometimes I am a lazy cook and give in to microwave meals. Recently, I realized they are never very satisfying, especially stacked up against memories of good food. With time on my hands, I decided to hold a cook and freeze day. I bought containers with clear covers from a local restaurant supply business.
The house smelled great as chicken, turkey, stuffing, potatoes and some GOOD macaroni and cheese cooked. I added a variety of vegetables that I like to the mix, remembering those in the over-processed frozen dinners are often rubbery and not my favorites. Soon, my freezer held some ready to heat meals that only contained food I wanted.
Lately, I’m preparing food dishes more like my grandmothers. As seasonal fruit began to appear, I remembered a fruit salad in a creamy mixture. The online facsimiles didn’t sound right, but I know it included mayonnaise and sour cream. And some cream cheese and Cool Whip. So just like the grandmas, a little of this, a little of that was stirred in until it tasted just right. Kind of sweet, but yummy.
These ladies thrived on adding a “pinch” of this, a “dash” of that. I think I have to let go of my notion of precision and just try some things. Now, if I could just figure out how to follow the one recipe I have that says, “add enough flour to make a cake.”
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)