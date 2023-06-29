Last November, incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul nearly lost what should have been a breeze of an election. She was an incumbent in a state with more than twice as many registered Democratic voters as Republicans and with a Legislature controlled in both houses by her party.
One main reason she didn't stampede to a first full term was the perception that she was weak on crime. That perception was fueled by her support of reforms to the state bail and discovery systems that Republicans were successfully (if not fully accurately) able to tie to a rise in violent crime in the state.
If Hochul wants to regain some footing with the voters who think her policies are making the state less safe, then she needs to veto a flawed bill that protects convicted criminals by sealing their criminal records from most employers, landlords, potential social partners, government bodies and the general public.
The Clean Slate Act, rushed through the Legislature earlier this month, goes too far in preventing citizens from learning what is now public information about people with criminal backgrounds and whom they might hire, rent to, date or vote for. The bill allows too many people convicted of serious crimes to hide their backgrounds from situations in which they might not otherwise be welcome.
Rather than having judges evaluate whether a record can be sealed after someone has applied for their records to be sealed — as existing law does now — this bill allows for records to be automatically sealed.
The blanket rule of sealing records — after seven years for persons convicted of most felonies (not sex crimes or A-felonies) and after three years for persons convicted of misdemeanors — doesn't allow consideration for the circumstances of the crimes committed. The automatic sealing also opens up the door to errors that might allow someone ineligible for sealing to hide their criminal backgrounds.
It also sends the wrong message to crime victims, and undermines the work of investigative journalists, domestic violence advocates and criminal justice reformers to gather and distribute information vital to the public.
Unfair as carrying a criminal record is to those who have turned their lives around, the public has just as much a right to know about a person's criminal background as a criminal has to keep it secret.
This bill takes the compassion for convicted criminals too far, and it needs to be reconsidered.
— The Daily Gazette, Schenectady via TNS