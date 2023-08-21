Thousands of migrants are crowded in New York City facilities and stressing Upstate communities with an unexpected influx of families to care for and kids to educate.
At the same time, the leaders of New York City and New York state have each written letters critical of one another over the other’s response to the migrant crisis. With all this going on, it seems ill-timed for the NYC mayor to leave the country for a few days in order to bolster his credentials with the city’s Jewish community with a visit to Israel.
New Yorkers deserve their leaders’ full devotion to this situation, as both the city and the state are significantly impacted by the leaders’ inability to reach common ground on addressing these problems.
Still unresolved is the issue of shared responsibility for the migrants, how to accommodate the impacted communities around the state who’ve been drawn into this issue through no fault of their own; the stunning dearth of communication among public officials and between public officials and the citizens; and a determination of how efforts to address this situation will be paid for and by whom.
Until they hammer out some kind of agreement, neither NYC Mayor Eric Adams nor Gov. Kathy Hochul should be going anywhere besides a meeting room, much less escaping the wrath of their own citizens by taking political junkets overseas to bolster one’s status among voters.
It’s hard to believe, but the relationship between the governor and the mayor has gotten even more strained over this migration mess.
Last week, the governor sent a scathing 12-page letter to Adams urging the city to be more proactive and cooperative with the state over the crisis, implying strongly that the city might not be properly managing the $1.5 billion the state has committed to the crisis. She also chastised the mayor for not moving fast enough on the state’s suggestion that it find homes for adult male migrants before the city’s shelter system became overrun, the New York Times reported.
A week earlier, the mayor sent a letter identifying state resources available to help manage the migrant crisis, asking for more money from Albany, urging the state to spread the migrants around the state and requesting the state act to stop counties from passing emergency orders blocking the influx of migrants into their communities, the Daily News reported.
Remaining at loggerheads over the fundamental issues of funding and resources, while continuing to bicker in public over who’s responsible for screwing up the situation the most, will only serve to fuel the acrimony and allow the situation to get worse without a solution.
The governor and NYC mayor and their staffs should be in the same room, for however long it takes, to hammer out a compromise to this seemingly endless problem.
Continuing the stalemate is only going to make it worse for all involved. Get to the table and talk.
