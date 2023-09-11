New York has some of the most ambitious green energy goals you're going to see anywhere.
The state wants to generate 70% of its electricity via renewable energy sources like wind and solar power by 2030, just seven years from now. Carbon emissions are supposed to be eliminated by 2040.
These goals are what's spurring New York's crusade to eliminate stoves, hot water heaters, clothes dryers and furnaces powered by natural gas in favor of those that run on electricity produced by wind and solar power plants.
Sounds great. After all, who doesn't want to save the Earth? It's the only planet we've got.
And who frankly cares whether we get our power from fossil fuels or from the wind and the sun? As long as the house is warm in the winter, cool in the summer and as long as we have hot water to cook, shower, wash and dry our clothes and clean our dishes.
Well, we might care once the bills start arriving.
All of a sudden, green energy firms, those companies tasked with building our wind and solar energy network, are asking for a lot more money for their work, according to the Albany Times-Union.
The TU recently reported that electricity prices from some producers could increase a staggering 64% to cover inflation and "higher-than-anticipated costs" to build wind and energy plants.
Of course, there are two ways of looking at this.
All companies want to make as much profit as they can from their products. And now these energy firms realize that for one reason or another, including inflation and supply chain problems, they can't produce the products for the price initially agreed to.
Or, more cynically, they realize that they've got us over a barrel here and want to milk the state for all its worth. Kind of like the contractor who finishes part of the job at your house and then suddenly needs more than the agreed-to price to complete it.
The TU points out that any increases are right now hypothetical and based only on requests from energy developers for "better terms for the energy they will produce." The Public Service Commission will make the final call on wholesale energy prices.
Sure, but the rest of us can see where this is potentially going. Whatever gets decided, it's going to be you and I who pay the bills, just like we do every time a price hike is approved for Con Edison or National Grid.
And it's going to be customers who suffer if the existing electrical grid can't handle the increased demand before we have enough wind and solar power on line.
There's a much easier, much more sensible way to do this.
New York should of course continue developing the capacity for wind and solar power. We should expand the car-charging network.
But we shouldn't outlaw other types of energy, like natural gas and propane, unless or until we're absolutely sure that wind and solar can handle the demand.
Or, we can let consumers decide when it makes economic sense to make the switch, just like many stopped using oil to heat their homes in favor of natural gas. Government can incentivize this.
And even if that all comes to pass, we shouldn't dismiss no-emission nuclear energy out of hand. Green-conscious countries like France have safely used nuclear power for years.
But New York's Democratic leaders want it all done yesterday in order to show off their green bona fides and to keep the climate types and green donors on their side of the aisle happy.
They'll crow that they saved the planet. But it will be ordinary New Yorkers like you and I who pay the freight.