The ultimate responsibility for the migrant situation — which in the past year has expanded 2,000 miles from the southern border of Texas into New York City, and now upstate — falls squarely on the federal government.
As such, the federal government should play a more active role in helping alleviate the burden on local communities, by opening up federal military installations, airports and other large venues to temporary housing for the refugees.
As more migrants are brought into the state —over 100,000 in the past year — the federal government can’t keep shifting the problem to local communities, many of which are unprepared or incapable of handling a large influx of migrants.
The federal government’s role should include housing them when possible in underused or repurposed federal facilities that are capable of managing large numbers of people, and using federal resources to care for them and process their paperwork that would either allow them to work in the United States, obtain citizenship or return to their home countries.
A properly sized, situated and staffed military base or airfield could provide not only shelter and access to federal services, but also security and stability for the migrants, some of whom have been placed in local welfare motels and subjected to local residents who object to them being in the country.
Whether local facilities like Stratton Air National Guard Base and the Naval Operations Center in Glenville or the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Niskayuna meet those criteria needs to be determined. But they and others should be on the table.
Of course, some responsibility would still fall on local communities to ensure social services are provided and to educate the children in local schools. We all have to pitch in during this crisis, even if the federal government bears the brunt of the responsibility for it.
But the federal government should provide financial assistance to offset the cost, as well as assistance with vaccinations and other vital services.
It also needs to coordinate with state and local officials to communicate what actions are being taken to manage the influx of people into the country, alert communities in advance when they can expect new arrivals, articulate what services and local tax money the communities will need to provide to complement state and federal services, and offer some idea of the plan to deal with the long-term status of the migrants.
While it’s tempting for many to just say, “Send them back where they came from,” the solution is not simple, easy or cheap.
These people have been displaced from awful situations, escaped poverty and drug cartels, and been ripped from their homes and moved to a foreign land, largely without control over their destiny.
Patience and compassion are just as needed as tangible assistance.
The best way to instill and promote compassion and patience would be for the federal government to take a more active role in solving the problem and offsetting the impacts on local communities.
— The Daily Gazette, Schenectady via TNS