As Hurricane Idalia barreled into Northwest Florida, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a new clean-water regulation that will worsen the impact of coastal storms while threatening water quality.
The new rule weakens protection for wetlands, a primary defense against coastal storms because they help to absorb storm surges and provide buffers between the oceans and developed areas near them.
The EPA had no choice because of a Supreme Court decision known as Sackett v. EPA, which favored property development over environmental protection. It overturned the EPA's previous Waters of the United States rule, which protected waterways that sometimes are dry — including thousands of square miles of wetlands, inland streambeds that help to mitigate flooding, and so on.
Wetlands also are environmental filters, helping to provide clean water throughout the United States.
The Supreme Court decision was the second in two consecutive sessions seriously diminishing the federal government's power to protect the environment. The earlier one limited the EPA's authority to enforce the Clean Air Act relative to power plant emissions.
Congress has the authority to specify the stronger regulations that the court diminished, but it will not do so under the current political circumstances.
State governments, however, are constitutionally empowered to do so. They may not pass regulations weaker than federal regulations, but they may pass rules stronger than the federal standards. That's why stronger California environmental standards sometimes become the de facto national standard.
State lawmakers, stewards of lands and waterways, should take up the challenge.
