The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s top priority at the Zoar Valley Multiple Use and Unique Areas is public safety.
Zoar Valley is one of Western New York’s most scenic and ecologically diverse areas. It draws thousands of visitors each year to its natural beauty and unique geological features. But with steep slopes, cliffs and swift water, Zoar Valley can also be hazardous.
That’s why DEC continues to invest significant resources and staff expertise in enhancing and maintaining safety at Zoar Valley.
DEC recently engaged the public through the state’s Unit Management Planning efforts and is implementing plans for a new Americans with Disabilities (ADA)-compliant and accessible trail. This sustainable trail will enhance visitor safety, improve recreational access, and protect natural resources. Most critically, the trail is being designed to keep visitors on the trail and away from the cliff’s edge, while still providing the opportunity to view the gorge.
Many visitors come to Zoar to experience its dramatic gorge and cliffs. Rather than prevent access, the new trail will allow visitors to see this vista from a safe distance.
Over the last three years, DEC’s safety enhancements at Zoar Valley have included adding Forest Rangers, Assistant Rangers and stewards to promote public safety and responsible recreation, brushing in hazardous and unofficial trails to prevent use, erecting new informational kiosks with maps and safety messages and installing hundreds of signs advising visitors of potential dangers, and enacting emergency regulations to restrict access to hazardous locations.
These and other efforts are bolstering DEC's ongoing work to make Zoar Valley safer and more enjoyable for all visitors.
New York DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos