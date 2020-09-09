COVID-19 is wreaking havoc not only on our health but also our healthcare. From February to May, some 5.4 million Americans lost their employer-sponsored healthcare coverage. By the end of this year that number should reach at least 10 million — thus swelling the ranks of America’s already uninsured.
These are data, gathered from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Commonwealth Fund, the Congressional Budget Office, the Kaiser Family Foundation, and other reputable agencies. They estimate that 48 million Americans younger than 65 live in a household that will suffer some sort of job loss related to the coronavirus epidemic. Of those, around 20 percent will lose the healthcare coverage linked with the job.
Unfortunately, data mask the people they represent: the families struggling to pay their mortgage or their rent, or save for their children’s education, enjoy a vacation or simply put food on the table. Many workers remain in a particular employment, often despite an inadequate salary or hostile work environment, because they can count on the one vitally important and expensive benefit connected to their job: healthcare coverage.
The linkage of job with healthcare coverage is unique in our country, and it wasn’t always so. Its origin can be traced to the early 1940s, when the U.S. was emerging from the Depression and many were away at war. Businesses were desperate for employees, competing with one another for the best and brightest. Both wages and prices were climbing, threatening to destabilize the economy. So the government stepped in and, in 1942, the National War Labor Board intervened with a wage cap: forbidding employers from raising salaries, but stipulating that health insurance was exempt from that cap.
Then the IRS decided that employer contributions were tax free, so workers paid less out of pocket. A business might not be able to increase a worker’s pay, but could offer the attractive carrot of healthcare coverage. That “carrot” came at an opportune time, as penicillin was, for the first time, available for treatment.
Now here we are, in the midst of a pandemic, a public health crisis, where loss of job with healthcare is a pernicious side-effect. Certainly, many of the men and women affected are eligible for medical lifeboats like expanded Medicaid programs or government-subsidized insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). They can also try to hook up with a family member’s healthcare plan. But there are barriers that prevent these newly uninsured from accessing healthcare coverage. They may live in one of the 14 states that have not yet expanded Medicaid eligibility. They may be unable to afford the subsidies offered through the ACA or may even be unaware
of what is available since marketing, education, and funding of the program has been curtailed by the Trump administration. And, the expensive premium for COBRA (Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act) may put healthcare out of the question.
Workers shouldn’t have to lose their healthcare when they lose their job. The plight of these newly uninsured workers both highlights the inadequacy of linking job and healthcare benefits, and propels to the foreground the glaring need for a system to assure all Americans affordable and quality healthcare.
COVID-19 offers a clarion call for universal healthcare.
(Athena Godet-Calogeras is chair of the Health Care Access Coalition and a volunteer with the Cattaraugus County Health Department.)