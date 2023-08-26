At 89, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa probably isn't considering a second career. But if he should, his recent comments point to a future in stand-up comedy.
At issue was the Biden administration's use of $3 billion from the Commodity Credit Corp., the financial arm of the Department of Agriculture, to pay farmers to produce food and commodity crops using climate-friendly practices. Pilot programs include 60,000 farms covering 25 million acres.
Congressional Republicans want to preclude the CCC from funding the program because, you know, it's environmentally sound, which is where Grassley's comedy surfaced.
"I'm concerned that the CCC is at risk of becoming a slush fund for politically driven pet projects," Grassley declared.
Grassley said nothing when, in 2018 and 2019, the Republican Trump administration tapped the CCC for $28 billion to compensate farmers who suffered massive losses due to President Donald Trump's tariff wars with China and Europe. Apparently, Trump's ill-informed tariffs were not a "politically driven pet project."
President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the CCC by executive order in 1933 when Congress was out of town, to bail out cotton farmers in the Great Depression. Congress later embraced and expanded it as members recognized it could finance farm operations in their own states.
In 1948 the Truman administration authorized the program to make loans, develop markets, support commodity prices (see Grassley's Iowa), and much more.
The notion that the CCC can't support climate-friendly farming is so much manure. As for Grassley, you can catch his comedic styling on C-Span.
