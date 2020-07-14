The other day, across a wide and fragrant stretch of mint separating our yards, my neighbor and I talked about the 2020 census. Both of us had read the article about the decennial US census in the Olean Times Herald. We noted, with a touch of pride, that Allegany (our town) led in the percentage response rate for Cattaraugus County. Our two households were included in Allegany’s 66.4% response.
However, about 50% of us in this county have not yet responded, neither online, telephone, nor mail. Why? For most, possibly because other concerns, especially exacerbated during this chaotic and oppressive pandemic, push the census questionnaire to a distant back burner.
For some, however, questions of location, age, race, and income may be seen as an intrusion of privacy, although, by law, all responses to U.S. Census Bureau household and business surveys are kept completely confidential.
Taking count of all of us is vitally important — to all of us. The framers of the Constitution of the United States understood this, choosing population, not wealth or land, to be the basis for sharing political power. “Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States, which may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers…” (Constitution of the United States, Article 1, Section2).
Thus, the apportioning of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives is determined by the number and location of all of us. How the seats are divided and who occupies them shapes the legislative framework. Shifts in political power can have direct consequences on the allocation of monies, services, and programs. It can impact health policy: consider the tenuous position of the Affordable Care Act.
Public health, the focus of this article, relies heavily on census data for the portion of federal funds directed to health-related programs like Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, Children (WIC), and community health centers, e.g., Universal Primary Care. In Cattaraugus County, one of the poorest counties in New York State, more than 50 percent benefit by one or more of these programs (see Cattaraugus Community Action 2018 Needs Assessment).
In addition, data from the census help direct public health research and practice. For example, census information informs the scientific community, which can then determine the prevalence and spread of a disease, assess social factors that may be correlated, and focus on areas that need intervention. Practical measures that include identifying groups to test for a particular disease and in what locations, where emergency supplies need to be stockpiled for potentially environmental hazards, and what populations remain underserved rely on information from the census.
An undercount or inaccurate information can have potentially disastrous consequences for a needed health care service in an impoverished area by reducing or eliminating federal dollars. It can impede the ability to understand and trace disease over a period of time. It can hinder planning for the health needs of particular populations, such as those who need a broader and deeper safety net or specialized services, like care for those with dementia. Inaccurate information can also delay the identification of a new public health threat.
So, again, responding to the decennial census is vitally important. It is also easy: online, google 2020census.gov; by phone, (844) 330-2020, or, if neither of those methods have been used, by filling out the paper questionnaire that will arrive via the postal service. Finally, since participating in the U.S. census is mandated, any nonresponsive household should expect a follow-up visit from a census worker.
In 1624, during a serious illness, John Donne penned these now famous words, “No man is an island, entire of itself…” that remind us of our connectedness and our mutual responsibility.
With a view to public health, responding to the 2020 census is healthy for one and all.
(Athena Godet-Calogeras is chairwoman of the Health Care Access Coalition and a volunteer with the Cattaraugus County Health Department.)