People know receiving medical care can be stressful. Whether you’re nervous about a procedure, frustrated at the wait time for an appointment or visiting a medical practice for the first time, navigating the health care world can be unnerving.
But PAs, or physician assistants, are here to help.
When you need healthcare, our goal is to be there for you. PAs are medical professionals who diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications and can serve as your primary healthcare provider. PAs improve healthcare access and quality, making it easier for you to get the care you need.
From Oct. 6-12, Physician Assistants nationwide are celebrating PA Week, which recognizes our profession and its contributions to the nation’s health. During PA Week, we hope you’ll have the chance to talk to a physician assistant about what it is we do, and why we’re proud to do it.
Even if you haven’t been treated by a PA before, there’s a good chance you will in the near future. More than 131,000 PAs work across the country — and, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the profession is expected to grow 37% between 2016 and 2036.
In New York, more than 15,900 PAs provide high-quality healthcare. There’s a good chance PAs are working in medical offices you visit. You may even know some students planning to pursue careers as a physician assistant.
More than 260 PA programs educate students at the master’s degree level. These programs average 27 months and require students to complete rigorous classroom coursework. PA students complete 2,000 hours of clinical rotations in a spectrum of specialties, including family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, general surgery, emergency medicine and psychiatry.
Trained as medical generalists, PAs perform many of the same tasks as physicians and know how to treat the “whole patient.”
PAs are well-positioned to treat our nation’s most vulnerable populations, including those in rural and underserved communities. In New York, we are in the midst of a physician shortage, especially in rural areas, and a COVID pandemic and a complex opioid crisis — and PAs are on the front lines. Always innovative and always flexible, PAs can help resolve some of our system’s biggest health care issues.
In every state, PAs, their state organizations and the American Academy of Physician Assistants are working with their legislatures to modernize laws and regulation to remove unnecessary and antiquated barriers to care for patients. When red tape and paperwork make it difficult for PAs to practice, it’s patients who suffer — and PAs always put their patients first.
The PA profession is committed to improving access to quality care for all patients, including you and your loved ones. The healthcare system can be complicated and, at times, frustrating, but through it all, you can be confident that whatever you need, your PA can handle it.
(James E. Tkacik is an assistant professor and director of clinical education at St. Bonaventure University in the physician assistant program. He is a PA, clinically practicing in Olean.)