Americans should be grateful for Nicholas L. Waddy’s latest column, “Black Lives Matter … Some of the Time.”
Waddy points out that the Black Lives Matter movement is misguided when it protests police killings of Blacks. He writes, “There is zero evidence that the summer of 2020 has seen any more police-involved killings of black men than would be normal in a country of 330 million people.”
In other words, it’s “normal” for police to kill Black people, so why the fuss?
This quotation should inspire people to read the column again, looking for more inarguable truths they may have overlooked. The only possible conclusion is Waddy’s opinions must be taken seriously.
Now that he has shared his wisdom in such a balanced, well-reasoned, calm and compassionate manner, the Black Lives Matter movement no doubt will shrivel to insignificance in the face of it.
Patrick Vecchio, Olean