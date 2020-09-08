They say it’s the little things in life that bring the most joy and satisfaction to us.
That adage came front and center a couple of weeks ago when a school bus rolled down our road in Bradford, Pa. to take children to their respective campuses. Funny how seeing a big yellow bus, which many of us tried to avoid driving behind in the past, could evoke a feeling of comfort. For me, the bus represented the hope that things are slowly getting back to normal in our area following the pandemic-induced, six-month closure of schools.
I got another shot of comfort again when covering the first day of classes at Allegany-Limestone Elementary, one of the first schools on the New York state side of the line in the Twin Tiers to reopen.
By all accounts, the kids were excited as they walked at a quick pace to the doors of the school. And all waited patiently in their masks to have their temperatures checked before entering the building. Other than tears seen on one or two little ones, the students all appeared happy to see teachers and staff.
We, as community members, should be grateful that our local superintendents and teachers are stepping up to the plate to hold in-person classes, along with some hybrid scheduling that includes remote learning. This stems from the belief that until a vaccine is developed to fight the COVID-19 virus, indoor cohabitation of space will remain uncertain.
My sister, who is an art teacher at a school district in Maryland, was disappointed this week when she told me her superintendent had pulled the plug on in-person classes at the last minute. Although she lives in a small community with very few COVID cases, the powers that be deemed it too much a risk to reopen schools.
My sister tells me that there are concerns among the professionals for kids who need social interaction and the many other services, such as nutrition, that schools provide.
Therefore, hats off to our local administrators and teachers who are taking on the extra challenge of opening schools, and following safety rules with masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing in class, while continuing on with remote learning for children outside of class.
Along those lines, my sister mentioned a mask story involving a young student. Whether it is urban legend or not, this anecdote still should be viewed as a precautionary note for teachers and parents.
As the story goes, a child went to school one day wearing a mask, and when returning home the youngster had on a different mask. When asked by the parent where the new mask came from, the child said it had been swapped with another child. While this is no different than kids swapping food, chewed bubble gum or half-eaten candy with each other as in days past, the current times are a little more scary.
Perhaps the names of children should be boldly printed on the outside of masks should the little darlings be tempted to try on someone else’s face gear. Small face shields with the children’s names, along with the attachment of favorite cartoon or superhero character stickers, have also proven to be successful with very young children.
Plastic shields between desks in the rooms of very young children, who are prone to pull off masks, are also used at schools in our area. Funny that this should be a topic of concern for the back-to-school season, but it has to come with the current territory for reopening classrooms.
The end result, we all hope, is that our local children are getting an education that is enriched with safe, social interaction with their teachers — and each other.
Seeing students out and about in our communities also enriches the rest of us — from seeing youngsters walking along to campuses to activities and games in school playgrounds and high school fields.
During the students’ return to Allegany-Limestone Elementary last week, staff at the nearby Absolut Care nursing home were seen pausing and looking in the direction of the dozens of kids with their backpacks.
When asked if the nursing home residents were excited to see the return of students, a staff member replied, “Oh, yeah, it brings life back!”
