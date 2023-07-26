ALBANY (TNS) — Mulling over the conspiracies pushed by Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. led me to a question: Why aren’t more political leaders talking about autism?
The question isn’t meant to excuse or promote Kennedy’s claim that autism is caused by childhood vaccines, an assertion debunked by piles of scientific research. But an explanation for why his theory has gained so much traction, I think, is that he’s nearly alone in talking about an issue that deserves more attention.
After all, studies suggest that autism prevalence is rapidly rising.
According to a recent report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for example, an estimated one in 36 8-year-olds had autism, a dramatic increase from the one in 150 estimated to have an autism diagnosis in 2000. A recent Rutgers University examination, meanwhile, found that documented cases of autism increased by 500% in the New York-New Jersey metro region between 2000 and 2016.
Some chunk of the rise can be explained by more awareness, better diagnoses or perhaps the re-labeling of other conditions. It is noteworthy that for the first time, according to the CDC, autism is more prevalent in Black and Hispanic children than their white counterparts, who have historically been more likely to receive an autism diagnosis.
“These patterns might reflect improved screening, awareness and access to services among historically underserved groups,” the CDC said.
There’s more to the story, though. The Rutgers report, for example, blamed some of the jump on known environmental factors, including older parents. And one of its authors, epidemiologist Josephine Shenouda, told me researchers can’t rule out that autism increases are due to factors yet undiscovered.
That’s alarming and seemingly worthy of more attention.
“We just don’t know what’s happening,” said Janine Kruiswijk, executive director of the Autism Society of the Greater Hudson Region, who agreed that heightened awareness and screening don’t explain the full picture.
Kruiswijk wondered if the “forever chemicals” of our toxic environmental soup could be partly to blame. Or — as claimed by an ongoing class action lawsuit — is maternal acetaminophen use a potential cause? Evidence for the assertion seems thin, at best.
“Science will be the way we find out what’s going on,” Kruiswijk added. “Correlation is not causation, but when there is correlation we should be looking for causation.”
But Jill Escher, president of the National Council on Severe Autism, fears that scientific research into the causes of autism is stagnating — or that, with answers so elusive, curiosity is being replaced by what she described in a recent online essay as shoulder-shrugging resignation.
“We’re less and less interested, which is mind-boggling to me,” Escher, who has two children with autism, said in an interview. “We’re raising the white flag.”
Part of the issue, Escher believes, is that the term “autism” is now used to encompass a broad range of experiences that includes quirky tycoons like Elon Musk as well as individuals who are profoundly disabled. While some so-called high-functioning adults resist having autism defined as a problem needing to be fixed, Escher believes the perspective does a disservice to those with severe disabilities and discourages the search for answers.
To some degree, Kennedy has stepped into the resulting void — albeit with theories that Escher describes as “grotesquely unscientific and irresponsible.” (Ironically enough, the durability of Kennedy’s conspiracy helps disprove it: Vaccination rates have been declining as autism rises.)
Escher believes Kennedy has tainted the search for answers. Politicians have told her that they fear discussing the increased prevalence of autism because they don’t want to be seen as advancing conspiracy theories regarding vaccination. It doesn’t help, Escher adds, that nearly everything about autism has become controversial.
It’s easier to say nothing.
But silence, in turn, allows suspicion and conspiracy theories to flourish even more. It causes people to fear that something is being hidden, or that moneyed interests are controlling the narrative and silencing the truth. With diagnosed cases on the rise, silence makes parents feel like the victims of gaslighting.
Meanwhile, nearly all experts agree that we’re not rising to meet the demands of autism’s increased prevalence. Demand for programs and services has increased exponentially, and we’ve yet to reckon with the coming costs and consequences for schools and the labor market.
Lou Deepe, CEO of Wildwood Programs, a regional disability services provider, says the CDC data on autism prevalence should be a call to action. In an April interview with WAMC, he noted that the children cited in the study will be adults soon enough, which means the time for planning is now.
“There’s no investment in adult services,” Deepe said. “These current children and their families are going to be left with nothing.”
I’ll concede that the scope, scale and complexity of all this feels overwhelming, and that the CDC stats are disheartening and frightening. But the difficulty isn’t an excuse to bury our heads in the sand — or leave the topic to Kennedy.