Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.