You don’t play games with New Yorkers’ health. But that’s what state health officials appear to be doing by omitting testing information about two common chemicals from new public notifications designed to alert the public about “forever chemicals” in their drinking water.
New York recently approved a notification plan that would notify residents within 90 days of low levels of 23 “emerging PFAS chemicals” found in their water. Emerging chemicals are those chemicals found to be of “emerging” health concern, hence the name.
But the new state notification, according to an article in The Citizen in Auburn, fails to include an accounting of low levels of the most common form of PFAS — PFOS and PFOA chemicals — for which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has determined there are no safe levels.
PFOS had been used as a protective coating for materials such as carpets, textiles and leather, as well as household cleaning products, according to the EPA. PFOA is mainly used in the production of fluoropolymers used in electronics, textiles and non-stick cookware.
These chemicals have been linked to cancer, liver damage, birth defects and other health issues.
The state does notify some water customers about high levels of PFOA and PFOS in their water within 30 days of discovery. But low levels of the chemicals (below 10 parts per trillion, or ppt) aren’t reported until water companies send out their annual water quality reports at the end of May.
But those reports often don’t reach customers who don’t directly pay their water bills, such as renters. Those people have just as much of a right to know what’s in their drinking water as the people paying the bills, yet they likely don’t get the notices.
In a letter dated August 14 to Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald, 17 groups representing environmental and clean water concerns, universities, health organizations and child safety advocates signed a letter first complimenting the governor and the Health Department for their “bold and nation-leading plan” to notify residents about toxic PFAS in their water. They then called for changes.
Specifically, the groups are seeking a stronger degree of transparency in reporting, including establishing notification levels of 4 ppt for PFOA and PFOS; informing New Yorkers accurately about the potential health effects and risks of exposure to PFAS; requiring frequent and comprehensive testing by water companies (at least quarterly) at entry points of distribution and water sources; and requiring water companies to mail notices to everyone served by their systems, including renters, as well as the media and local community groups.
These are not outlandish requests, nor would they add significantly to the cost and time required for testing and notification.
But they would go a long way toward protecting the health of New Yorkers by filling in the gaps of their knowledge about dangerous chemicals in their water.
And protecting the health of its citizens should be the state’s top priority.
— Tribune News Service