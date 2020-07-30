July has marked the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act signed into law
by President George H.W. Bush. The intent of this law is to provide accommodations to people with disabilities and provide more equal access in areas of employment, education, and physical access to the world they live in.
Since its passing, this law has opened many doors to those with disabilities, keeping in mind that there is still progress needed to make our world more equal for all.
Today most people think nothing of access ramps, electric doors, accessible bathrooms and streetscapes designed to enhance mobility and safety. We assume that the educational laws that protect the rights of our population of special needs students has always been a part of the education process. Further, we take for granted the addition of appropriate workplace accommodations that exist due to the fact that the ADA has been a part of our everyday lives for the past 30 years.
The ADA helps to level the playing field for those with disabilities and allows for opportunities in many areas that were once difficult to access. In many cases, it is the physical aspect of disabilities that have improved, but we should not forget those with intellectual, mental health, sight, and hearing disabilities.
Advances in treatment, research, and technology has made the access to our world better. The ADA has in large part spurred innovations that allow for greater access and participation in our world for those with disabilities.
One of the keys to a successful life is a good job. Related to that is a good education so that the goal can be reached. The advances in educational law through the ADA ensure that those students with varied disabilities receive the accommodations from early in their school experience through to the college level where appropriate. In addition to the ADA, the IDEA or Individuals with Disabilities Education Act assist our youth in preparing for independent lives.
It should be noted that the ADA in the workplace is reliant upon the employee to seek accommodations and that those accommodations not be a burden to the employer. In many instances it may be as simple as a computer that is equipped with a program called Ease of Access or a table height adjusted to fit a wheelchair under. Accommodations make it possible for those with disabilities to obtain and maintain competitive employment and join the ranks of the rest of the working world.
Directions in Independent Living is a civil rights organization supporting and advocating for those with disabilities and we look forward to advancing the progress that the ADA has provided our population of people with disabilities now and into the future.
ACCEPT*INCLUDE*EMPOWER
(Leonard X. Liguori is executive director of Directions in Independent Living.)