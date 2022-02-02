Barb Hamlin’s job isn’t usually disgusting, but last summer was an exception.
Parts of Hamlin’s trees on her maple farm in Preble were infested with gypsy moths. It fell to her to pull on an elbow-length pair of black mad scientist gloves and plod through the woods to scrape the invasive egg sacs off her trees.
“Oh, it was gross and disgusting,” she said on Saturday while waiting for her maple coffee to reheat in the microwave in her barn.
Still, “don’t laugh too hard,” she said, finding some gruesome humor in the retelling.
Hamlin’s maple farm is one of several in New York that have dealt with infestations of gypsy moths in the past few years. For some, it’s just another sign of climate change and its creeping effects on the maple industry.
The impacts of climate change on maple tapping are diverse: higher average temperatures mean more pests, a shifting tapping season and less sugar in the sap, while increasingly erratic stretches of weather — warm or cold — mean gummed up lines, bacteria and dry taps.
But those threats can be slow-moving and dispersed, experts say, which means some maple producers believe they’re on the front foot in a standoff between climate change and scientific adaptation.
Helen Thomas, executive director of the New York State Maple Producers Association, said she’s happy with the industry’s projections — New York is second only to Vermont in U.S. gallons of maple produced, and production is trending up despite a bad last year, when unusually warm weather decreased New York’s production from the year before by 157,000 gallons.
But she’s worried about the bugs that eat her trees and are finding it easier and easier to survive New York winters. Her friend in Gouverneur isn’t too jazzed about the windstorms that are bringing the dead limbs from trees hit by drought down on some of his lines. Another farm in Attica needs steady temperatures this winter to make up for last year.
Not all of nature’s variabilities are directly linked to climate change, but a growing body of research spells out the warming climate’s persistent effects that will impact maple producers in a myriad of ways.
New invasives
Thomas sat at a folding table in the conference hall of the New York State Maple Mid-Winter Classic conference on Jan. 8, next to Doug Thompson, a fellow maple farmer from Gouverneur.
He has gypsy moths on his trees, and has been squishing the egg sacs whenever he sees them. But he’s not sure that’s working.
“Part of my problem is, I’m not familiar with them,” he said. “I started looking at ‘hey Google.’”
A farmer friend wandered over to the table to chat with Thompson about the bugs. “I didn’t say this, but I’ve been thinking about spraying a little bit of diesel fuel on ‘em,” said the friend, leaning in conspiratorially. The man at the organic certification table stood way on the other side of the room, out of earshot.
There is a solution, sort of. An infestation can be cleaned up by spraying USDA-approved pathogen, Bt, but the spray is only effective during a one-week window when the caterpillar is still small. Thompson said that if a gypsy moth outbreak is widespread and all the farms in one area need to be sprayed quickly, there might not be enough to go around.
The moths ate up about 90% of the leaves on his trees a few years ago, he said. It would take about three years of defoliation in a row for the bugs to completely kill a tree, but some of Thompson’s were stressed from a few years of drought, which made them more vulnerable.
Bad news on bad news: Thompson lost 10% of his crop.
Sugar Maple trees, which are the primary producers of good quality sap, are native to this area and resilient, said Thomas. But they also grow slowly and can’t be replaced in a pinch. And there are other pests, like the Asian longhorned beetle, that pose a threat to maples.
There’s precedent for Thomas’ fears, said Adam Wild, director of Cornell University’s Uihlein Maple Research Forest in Lake Placid. Fungus or bugs like chestnut blight, Dutch elm disease and emerald ash borer have wiped out or hurt other tree species in the past.
“Any producer worth their salt is keeping their trees healthy,” said Thomas, but in the face of infestations, it’s not always clear how to do that.
Strides in technology
On paper, New York’s maple syrup industry is doing great despite last year’s dip in production. Technology has improved rapidly over the past two decades, and at the same time the number of taps in the U.S. has more than doubled. New York produced $27.7 million worth of maple syrup in 2020, a 5% jump from the year before, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
What has helped immensely is that technology has gotten better — that was clear from the middle of the showroom at maple conference at the New York State Fairgrounds, where sellers displayed the latest in vacuum pumps, tubing, containers, thermometers, boiler plates and a parade of other gleaming machinery.
No one’s lugging buckets to the sugar shack anymore. A standard maple forest is rigged with tubing that uses gravity and vacuum pumps to draw sap downhill to a collection vat. The sap is then concentrated in a reverse osmosis machine, which forces the water out and leaves the sap with a higher sugar content. It’s then boiled into syrup, bottled and sold.
There are a thousand small moving pieces to the process, many of which are exposed to the harsh elements. New, innovative designs that keep the whole system clean and protected, and easy to unhitch or replace, makes farmers’ lives easier and keep the farm productive during increasingly unpredictable seasons.
But variable weather patterns, insects and soil health all impact tree health and productivity, and tech isn’t infallible, especially when exposed to the elements. Hamlin is often patching up holes in her tubes with electrical tape, and she can’t boil sap right now because a part to her reverse osmosis machine is held up at the factory.
Improvements in technology have helped to increase production hugely, said Thomas. But whether good tech can keep up with climate change — “I think that’s a subject for debate.”
Time and money
However much maple farmers care about their trees, they’re still running a business, and they have to weigh the price of the solution against the production value added.
When a stretch of warm weather means a tree heals up its holes, reopening those taps cost money in labor. Spraying for pests costs money. Cleaning gummed up tubes, replacing downed lines from freak storms, boiling for longer when an unhealthy tree produces less sugars — all that costs money.
Tech and innovation help in a lot of these cases, said Jamie Schuler, associate professor of silviculture at West Virginia University and program coordinator for the school’s research forests. Schuler traveled up from warmer climes to share research at the maple conference at the fairgrounds.
Farmers can do things like leave their vacuum pumps running to keep the lines from getting gummed up or use the latest spouts that prevent bacteria from building up and closing over the holes, said Schuler. But it requires calculation.
“If I can invest 10 cents and safeguard myself, well, that seems to make good sense,” he said. But the steeper the price, the less likely it is that a farmer will slap down their credit card.
And not every obstacle is avoidable with new tools.
Lyle and Dottie Merle set up lines for their taps every winter, a process that takes about three weeks. Maple trees produce the most sap when the weather drops below freezing at night and rises again during the day.
An unexpected stretch of weather above 65 degrees would dry up the taps for a while.
“One day wouldn’t hurt too bad, but by the time you hit three, you’re pretty well done,” said Lyle. He would have to head back out to open up all the holes again and clear out the tubes — not so easy with 20,000 taps.
There’s not a lot of chatter about climate change at the maple conference — producers aren’t frantic about warming climes, and there’s widespread trust in the innovative tools at their disposal.
On top of that, said Schuler, “When we say ‘climate change’ … to a lot of folks, that’s kind of a dirty word.”
The thing is, “most people, they’re used to this up and down variability of the season. That’s just part of the business,” said Schuler.
Projections
At this point, said Wild, maple producers are “not equipped to handle” the threats from pests especially. Those bugs are coming, and a really bad one could theoretically wipe out the state’s maples.
Hamlin, the maple producer in Preble, pondered her own predictions for the future of her farm and the maple industry. She’s a former science teacher, and her binder of recipes for the creams, sugar forms and infusions that are popular in her store looks a lot like pages and pages of chemistry formulas.
“There’s no question in my mind that there is climate change happening,” she said, but “I think people will find ways to adapt and make things work.”
She took a bite out of a scone slathered in her homemade maple cream.
“Well, I’m also an optimist.”