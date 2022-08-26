WELCOME NEW MEMBERS
1 — Cuba Memorial Hospital
140 West Main Street
Cuba, NY 14727
585-968-6783
mburkett@cubamemorialhospital.org
https://www.cubamemorialhospital.com/
CMH is a trusted, accessible, focused pillar of the community. Skilled nursing, therapy, urgent care, medical care unit, radiology; are just a few of the services offered.
2 — The Pig Out Place
10058 Leon Road
Cattaraugus, NY 14719
716-257-2069
The Pig Out Place is a mobile food truck that serves southern style foods such as our famous pulled pork and pork related sandwiches. Also serving handmade salads and desserts.
3 — Danny Bush Visuals
PO Box 1563
St. Bonaventure, NY 14778
716-790-3066
Danny Bush Visuals specializes in corporate brand stories, videos, television commercials, livestreams and corporate photography. Bring your brand to the screen with Danny Bush Visuals.
MEMBER NEWS
SEPTEMBER 7: EDUCATION SERIES Medicare 101 Webinar, zoom by Thoughtful Insurance, 6 p.m. Vicki Pollock and Cheryl Smith of the Olean-based Thoughtful Insurance Office will conduct these one-hour sessions as interactive in nature, and focused upon maximizing your Medicare insurance benefit. Key topics include Medicare basics, filing deadlines, enrollment windows, various insurance options, and much more. Those interested should contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 716-372-4433 to reserve their spot and obtain instructions on joining the meetings. Enrollment is limited to ensure proper attention and care are delivered to those in attendance.
WELCOME ROGERS to OLEAN: Olean Medical Group is excited to welcome two new physicians to Olean. Dr. Brandon Rogers and Dr. Kelly Rogers will join Dr. Puneet Chahal in the practice of Podiatry at Olean Medical Group. Both physicians received their Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) at Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine and subsequently completed their residencies at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospitals at Northwell Health. Their offices are located on the first floor of Olean Medical Group, 535 Main St, Area E at the rear entrance.
PLAY PINK THIS FALL: The Olean Synergy Softball organization is organizing a young girls softball tournament to benefit the PPP Laurie Anzivine Scholarship Fund. Teams 10U/12U will play October 1, with 14U/16U October 2 in Olean. For more information, please email oleansynergysoftball.com.
CONGRATS JOE: Joe Bantelman of Bantelman, Bantelman & Associates was recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors.
DONATE TO HELP TWIN TIERS ACADEMY: Help the next group of players make it to Cooperstown with your redeemable cans and bottles. Please turn them into Allegany Redemption Center, 3250 Route 417, Olean.
BE A LEADER – Become a Lifeguard – Certification Course, Olean YMCA, 5 to 8 p.m. The 8-day course is September 19-22, 26-29. This course is designed to give participants the basic skills and knowledge needed to be lifeguards in pools and aquatic environments. The course is for those ages 15+ with fee for Y Members $225-250 and non-members $300. For more info, please call 716-373-2400 ext. 143.
GOACC NEWS
THE ORNAMENT IS HERE and AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE: Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its newest Santa Claus Lane ornament, a depiction of Pioneer Park and its Bandstand. Through the ornament sales, holiday lights are funded and can be lit in Olean from November to early January. The ornament, in a series created by artist Kathleen McDonald, is $25.00. The ornaments will be available at the Chamber office at 301 N. Union St., starting July 18th. All ornaments are available online for purchasing at the Chamber’s shopping site – shop.oleanny.com. For phone orders, ornaments can be shipped outside Olean for an additional $6 for shipping/handling charges per ornament. For more information on the ornament or Santa Claus Lane activities, please call GOACC at 716/372-4433, stop in the office, or email santa@oleanny.com.