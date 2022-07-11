OLEAN — Tri-County Arts Council will be holding our annual Celebration of the Arts which honors artists, arts organizations or arts supporters from Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties at 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Woodside Tavern on the Ridge, at 3319 West River Road.
Tickets are $40 per person or $75 per couple. Tickets include dinner from Woodside Tavern on the Range with two alcoholic beverages per person, Live entertainment from “Not Norman”, one ticket per person into our art raffle featuring works from Mikel Wintermantel, Sean Huntington, Samila Sosic, and Robin Zefers Clark.
For more information or to visit the current gallery show of “Zweygart Sculpture” on display through Aug. 13, stop by the council’s offices from noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays at 110 W. State St. The works of Glenn Zweygardt are simultaneously ancient and contemporary. With his use of diverse materials – cast bronze, glass, iron, marble, stainless steel, stone, and granite – he creates complex media sculptures that exemplify a master of the three-dimensional form. Zweygardt’s work will be displayed not only in the Gallery but on the TCAC sidewalk, as we are adding one of Zweygardt’s sculptures with the Tri County Art Council logo.