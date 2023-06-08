With the Bill & Cathy Fraser Grant through the United Way of Cattaraugus County, Catholic Charities is able to support our clients with basic needs and personal care items that often don’t fit into the budget of our neighbors on limited incomes.
We have shelving that empowers clients to “grab and go,” allowing them to choose what they need for themselves and/or their family.
One such client was Mary, who came to Catholic Charities in a time of crisis. Her husband of 20 years had recently left and she was only living on disability. She was struggling to make ends meet, so she turned to Catholic Charities for help. Much to her relief, Mary was supplied with toiletries, laundry detergent, dish soap and other household items at our office.
“You have no idea how much this means to me,” Mary said through tears. “I woke up today down in the dumps and you have put a light back in my life.”
This is just one example of how the Fraser grant has helped restore hope for a community member in need. Thank you, United Way!