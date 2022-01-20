While President Joe Biden, beleaguered by the unrelenting pandemic, spiraling inflation and myriad other domestic and foreign policy problems is seeing low approval ratings, a fellow Democrat from Pennsylvania applauds the president's first year in office.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said in a statement Thursday that Biden inherited the worst public health crisis in a century and major economic challenges. Since that time, Casey said the administration has made substantial progress to combat COVID-19 and to get the economy back on track.
Casey noted that more than 200 million Americans received vaccines and more than 6.5 million jobs were created last year— the most ever in our nation’s history. Communities have just begun to feel the impacts of the $1.2 billion infrastructure law Biden signed late in 2021, which Casey said will create jobs and bolster local economies for years to come.
“We still have work to do to reach the light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic and lower costs for families, but President Biden promised to Build Back Better, and with Democrats in Congress, he’s doing just that,” the senator said in support of the president.
Casey said vaccines that have been administered in Biden's tenure have prevented 1.1 million deaths and 10.3 million hospitalizations. There are 375 million at-home tests available per month now compared to zero on the market at this time last year.
"This progress has allowed 95% of schools to open right now compared to just 46% last year when the president took office," he said.
Other highlights Casey noted in support of Biden's first year:
• The U.S. unemployment rate has dropped from 6.4% to 3.9%.
• The American Rescue Plan sent Child Tax Credit payments to the families of 2.2 million Pennsylvania children, while lifting millions of children out of poverty nationwide. Families also received $1,400 economic stimulus payments and expanded unemployment to help during the economic turmoil and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.
• More than 10% of Pennsylvania workers were supported by some form of unemployment insurance to make ends meet in 2021.
Nevertheless, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Thursday found 56% of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling his job as president, as opposed to 43% who approve. Just 28% of Americans say they want Biden to run for re-election in 2024, including only 48% of Democrats.
AP reported only about a quarter of Americans were very confident that Biden “has the mental capability to serve effectively as president” or “is healthy enough to serve effectively as president.” Close to half are not confident in Biden’s mental capability or health.
Toomey on filibuster
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said he was thankful the Senate turned away a "misguided" change in Senate rules that would enable passage of Democrats’ elections legislation on a party-line vote rather than the normal 60-vote threshold.
“Democrats’ dishonest accusations about voter suppression in no way justify the federal takeover of America’s elections system nor the elimination of the filibuster — the central mechanism for encouraging deliberation and bipartisanship in the Senate," Toomey said in a statement Thursday.
Toomey, who is not seeking re-election this year, said suppression based on race is already illegal. In fact, he said, over the last several elections, minority turnout and representation have steadily increased, and many of the same state laws that Democrats demonize actually expanded voter access beyond that of many Democrat-controlled states.
“This brazen attempt to upend over 200 years of rules that encourage bipartisanship clearly is not about voting rights," Toomey said.
He argued that the "proposed federal election takeover" consists of longstanding Democrat priorities that were introduced long before what he called the "feigned outrage of this past year, including the public financing of political campaigns and the suppression of speech in ways even the ACLU opposes."
The effort this past week for a rule change regarding the filibuster was meant to make elections processes more favorable to Democrats and enable the passage of Biden’s stalled agenda," Toomey said.
"Thankfully, due to the foresight of Republicans and the courage of two of my Democratic colleagues (Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona), this misguided effort failed," he said.