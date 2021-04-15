For the past six summers, Bradford, Pa.-area residents have been able to stop by First Presbyterian Church to pick up shares of delicious, naturally grown vegetables at Canticle Farm in Allegany.
This year will be the same when shareholders in Bradford pick up a large variety of vegetables in the garage area at the church in compliance with pandemic protocols.
Sister Melissa Scholl of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany and president of Canticle Farm, said the nonprofit organization has held the collaborative program with First Presbyterian as one of the church’s ministries is to provide Canticle Farm foods to shareholders.
“They come and pick it up and set up distribution on Wednesday afternoons for shareholders,” Scholl explained. Church officials said the distributions will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays starting June 16 at the church garage, located at the rear of the building at 54 E. Corydon St.
Scholl said it is a simple process for people to purchase shares of vegetables either online at canticlefarm.org or by visiting the Canticle Farm Market at 3809 Old State Road which is currently open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, and the same hours on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning June 15. More information is also available by calling the Canticle Farm office at 373-0200, ext. 3358.
“We will also have registration forms and pamphlets at the church soon,” Scholl added.
“In our 20 years (of operation) that was part of our expansion beyond Canticle Farm in Allegany.”
Scholl said that in addition to the shareholders program, the organization has been grateful to Bradford residents who donated to fund the Sponsored Share Program, which , provides shares of produce for needy helped by area nonprofits.
For example, the program has enabled Canticle Farm to provide fresh produce to the Friendship Table on East Corydon Street which serves free nutritious meals to area residents.
“That has been going on for at least six years” as well, Scholl said of the produce given to the Friendship Table.
In a look back over its 20 years of existence, Canticle Farm has grown to operate out of two locations that contain fields, a full-size barn, a year-round market, farmers’ market participation, several high tunnels, greenhouses, staff, volunteers, numerous shareholders, community programs and distributions to charities. The farm is observing its 20th anniversary by conducting a mini fundraiser that requests a $20 donation for Canticle’s 20th. Funds raised will support farm operations and expansion, as well as the Sponsored Share Program.
When contacted, Rev. Rob Klouw and his wife, Rev. Katherine Randall of First Presbyterian, said the outside garage distributions worked so well last year that they plan to continue on with similar distributions in the future.
“I think we will continue to do that even during non-COVID protocol,” Klouw commented. “It’s nice meeting folks outside next to where they’re coming in with their cars. Who doesn’t enjoy taking advantage of the Bradford summer days?”
He said the church is pleased to continue the relationship with Canticle Farm, as the ministry “really tries to encourage people to balance their diets with affordable things that are fresh.
“We all recognize the price of real food is sometimes prohibitive,” he added, noting Canticle Farm provides weekly recipes for the preparation of some vegetables not frequently purchased by area consumers.
“If you get napa cabbage and you don’t know what to do with (it)” recipes will be available, he remarked. “It gives you a few more ideas.”
On a final note, Scholl said Canticle Farm’s 3835 South Nine Mile Road property in Allegany is always open for people to visit and learn more about its operation. Visitors are asked to walk on the grass.