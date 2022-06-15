- AUBURN — Cayuga Community College named Jessica Chastain of Olean to the Provost's List for the spring 2022 semester.
- BEREA, Ohio — Taylor Emerson of Smethport, Pa., a graduate of Port Allegany (Pa.) High School and majoring in early childhood education, was named to the spring dean's list at Baldwin Wallace University.
- BUFFALO — Buffalo State College named the following students to the spring dean's list: Robert DiBenedetto of Friendship, Nathan Dash of Machias, Mackenzey Holmes of Delevan, Benjamin Wile of East Otto, Morgan Drake of West Valley, Natalie Bradley of Olean, Adin Spina of Cattaraugus, Paisly Baker of Salamanca, Emily Durandetto of West Valley, Justin Smith of Delevan, Kaitlin Field of Olean, Zachary Williams of South Dayton, Kirklind Kaleta of Great Valley, Joseph Scordo of Olean, Rylee Shott of Scio, Madeline Barta of Olean, Katie Igielinski of Perrysburg, Serena Sosa of Olean, and Elaina James of Conewango Valley.
- CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College has named local students to the Dean's List for the spring semester: John Giardini of Allegany, Alicia Persons of Andover, Halie Silsby of Belmont, Malia Ras of Canaseraga, Aidan Joyce of Great Valley, and Hannah DeArmitt of Olean.
- CEADERVILLE, Ohio — Mikayla Lasnick of Scio, N.Y., and Jerrod Locke of Perrysburg, N.Y., were named to the spring dean's honor list at Cedarville University.
- ONEONTA — Isabella Carucci of Olean, Lorrainna Davis of Friendship, Jessica Spinelli of Wellsville and Erin Swisher of Wellsville were named to the spring dean's list at the State University of New York College at Oneonta.
- POTSDAM — Helena Blackwell of Delevan and Larissa Kirtz of Olean were named to the spring president's list at the State University of New York at Potsdam. Moriah Clendenin of Belmont was named to the dean's list.
- TOPEKA, Kan. — Washburn University named Madison Fleischman of West Valley, N.Y., to the spring president's list.