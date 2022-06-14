BRADFORD, Pa. — After more than two weeks of investigation, Bradford City Police arrested Frederick Raymond Camejo Jr., for the shooting death of Edward Fomby Jr. on Congress Street in Bradford on May 29.
Camejo, 29, is charged with criminal homicide, a first-degree felony; discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, a third-degree felony; and three counts of recklessly endangering another person, first-degree misdemeanors.
Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward made the arrest, and took Camejo before District Judge Dom Cercone for arraignment. Three other officers accompanied the chief.
Camejo, accompanied by his wife and several members of his family, sat quietly with his head down, his hands cuffed in front of him, through the proceedings.
As Cercone read the charges against Camejo, his wife, sitting behind him, quietly cried into a tissue.
According to the criminal complaint, at 3:02 a.m. May 29, city police responded to a disturbance involving shots fired at 166 Congress St. Upon arrival, officers found Fomby, who had been shot. Officers secured the scene and detained Camejo, who “stated he was the one that had shot Fomby.”
EMS was called to the scene, and found Fomby was dead. The McKean County Coroner was called to the scene to remove the body. The cause of death was ruled homicide from a gunshot wound to the torso, the complaint stated.
Police said Camejo and Fomby had been engaged in a verbal argument in front of Camejo’s residence at 166 Congress St. As a result, “Camejo pulled a handgun and fired several shots into the air and across the street with at least one round striking an occupied structure” at 163 Congress St., the complaint stated.
Camejo then pointed the gun at Fomby, who was on the stairs in front of Camejo’s home as they argued. Fomby turned away, walking down the stairs at which point Camejo fired several shots at him, striking him several times in the upper torso and leg, killing him, the complaint stated.
Fomby, 38, was from Buffalo, N.Y.
After Cercone read the complaint, Camejo asked only one question: “Um, what is criminal homicide, sir?”
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer responded, and read the crimes code to him. She explained that the charge contains “all degrees of murder, manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.” She then explained that it is considered a “non-bailable offense.”
Camejo looked crestfallen, but remained polite and courteous with the judge. Camejo’s wife silently sobbed.
Cercone set a preliminary hearing in the case for 9 a.m. June 29 and committed him to McKean County Jail.
Police allowed Camejo’s wife to hug him before they left the judge’s office. The family stood by, holding each other as they watched the police car drive away.