EMPORIUM — Its numbers may have been more modest, but the result was largely the same.
A week after piling up 560 yards of offense, including a combined 316 and four touchdowns from star quarterback Hayden Keck, Coudersport needed just 195 yards and some opportunistic plays elsewhere to move to 2-0.
Keck had another strong contest, rushing for 84 yards on six carries and two TDs, but the Falcons also received two blocked punts for scores and an interception return touchdown from Cale Ayers in winning big for the second straight week. Brandt Kighlinger added 57 rushing yards, including a three-yard TD for Coudy, which took a 45-0 lead into halftime before cruising in the second half.
Dylan Baney had a team-best 73 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Red Raiders (0-2). The Falcon defense surrendered just 99 total yards and has allowed just six points in eight quarters this season.
AT EMPORIUM
BY QUARTERS
Coudy 16 29 0 0—45
Cameron Co. 0 0 0 0—0
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs: CO: 12, CC: 4; Rushes/Yards Rushing: CO: 37-185, CC: 32-95; Yards Passing: CO: 10, CC: 4; Comp-Att-Int: CO: 1-4-0, CC: 3-5-1; Penalties: CO: 4-20, CC: 1-10; Fumbles-Lost: CO: 4-1, CC: 4-4; Total Yards: CO: 195, CC: 99; Offensive Plays: CO: 41, CC: 37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Passing: CO: Hayden Keck 1-3-10-0-0, Gavyn Ayers 0-1-0-0-0 ; CC: Connor Nolan 3-5-4-0-1
Rushing: CO: Keck 6-84-2, Brandt Kightlinger 11-57-1, Ayers 3-21, Deutschlander 11-14, Josh Ross 2-4, Logan Ruter 2-4, Colby Lewis 1-1, Aden McCratic 1-0; CC: Dylan Baney 12-73, Dylan Rieder 12-32, Jameson Britton 1-5, Eyan Smith 1-3, Maddox Baughman 2-1, Lathan Reed 2-(-3), Connor Nolan 2-(-16)
Receiving: CO: Ross 1-10; CC: Baney 1-3, Horning 1-1, Rieder 0-0, Fowler 1-0
Scoring summary
First quarter
Coudy: Keck 13 yard run (2-pt conversion run by Ruter)
Coudy: Punt blocked by Cale Ayers (2-pt conversion run by Keck)
Second quarter
Coudy: Kightlinger 3 yard run (2-pt conversion failed)
Coudy: Punt blocked by Cale Ayers (2-pt conversion run by Keck)
Coudy: Ayers interception (2-pt conversion run by Keck)
Coudy: Keck 19-yard run (PAT Keglovits)
Third quarter
No scoring.
Fourth quarter
No scoring.