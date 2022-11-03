ST. BONAVENTURE — It wasn’t the plan for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team to fire up 19 3-point attempts out of 31 shots total in the first half of its 76-48 exhibition victory over Alfred University on Wednesday at the Reilly Center.
Although the Bonnies connected on eight of them, coach Mark Schmidt wanted to see more action inside the arc.
“There were some nerves early,” Schmidt said. “I think we relied too much on our jump shot. We were stagnant. We didn’t play great. It’s understandaable.”
While the Bonnies fired up jumpers over the first 20 minutes, they couldn’t pull away. The Saxons only trailed by four points three minutes before halftime.
It was a different story in the second half as Bona produced 28 of their 34 total points in the paint.
“The team that controls the paint is the team that’s going to win,” Schmidt said. “Both from a rebounding standpoint and from an offensive standpoint. If you can get the ball to the paint, the defense has to shrink, and you can kick it out for step-in 3s. They’re easy shots to make. And then you get to the foul line. We did a much better job. That was an emphasis and is always going to be an emphasis. We’ve got to get the ball to the paint.”
The Bonnies finished 9 for 23 on 3-pointers. Kyrell Luc was 3 for 4 from deep, Yann Farell 2 for 6, and Daryl Banks III 2 for 7.
“We had our ups and downs with it, but we felt comfortable,” said Banks III, who led SBU with 18 points. “We listened to what Schmidt was saying, telling us to run through our offense. We got good looks, open looks. Sometimes they fell, sometimes they didn’t.”
Other news and notes:
The Bonnies outrebounded Alfred, 40-35. The teams each had 19 boards in the first half.
Farell led Bona with 11 rebounds, five offensive. Barry Evans added eight.
— Seven Bonnies combined for 17 assists on 29 made field goals. Banks III led the way with seven assists.
“We don’t have selfish guys,” Schmidt said. “We have guys who are going to make the extra pass. I’m not concerned about that at all.”
— The Bonnies forced 26 turnovers leading to 21 fast break points
— Though Schmidt handed out plenty of playing time to his reserves, they didn’t produce much on the stat sheet.
SBU’s seven bench players registered 17 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, seven steals, three blocked shots, and nine turnovers in nearly 70 minutes of game action.
— Redshirt freshman guard Brett Rumpel did not play with a foot injury sustained in practice in October. He was in street clothes on the bench wearing a walking boot on his left foot.
— The Saxons roster features a few familiar faces to Big 30 basketball followers. They are Mike Schmidt (Olean High graduate and son of the SBU coach), Adam Enders (Belfast), Sam Erickson (Franklinville), Elliot Bowen (Ellicottville), and Casey Curran (Allegany-Limestone).
Schmidt (4 points, 4 assists), Enders (7 points, 2 assists), and Bowen 5 rebounds) were in the starting lineup for AU. Curran (2 points, 4 rebounds) was one of the first in off the bench.
Erickson had two points and one assist.
Tyler Curran, Casey’s brother and the son of SBU assistant Steve Curran, played the last 2:48 for the Bonnies, collecting two points, one assist, and one steal.