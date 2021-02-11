FAIRFAX, Va. — The St. Bonaventure women's basketball team (4-10, 3-8 Atlantic 10) will play a pair of games in the Washington, D.C., area this weekend, meeting George Mason tonight (6 o’clock, ESPN+-live stream, 105.9 FM) at EagleBank Arena before facing George Washington Sunday at noon (ESPN+, 105.9 FM).
The Bonnies swept a pair of contests from Davidson last Sunday and Monday at the Reilly Center. They took down the Wildcats, 71-58, Sunday afternoon behind Asianae Johnson's 18 points. Tori Harris added 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. Bona downed Davidson Monday evening with five players in double figures, for the first time since Nov. 2018, led by Johnson's 20 points en route to a 71-63 victory.
St. Bonaventure is led by Johnson, a junior guard, who leads the team in scoring at 14 points per game, ranking eighth in the Atlantic 10. As a freshman, she averaged 10 points per game and saw that number jump to 13 points per contest her sophomore season.
The Brooklyn native shot 40 percent as a freshman and 45 percent as a sophomore. This season, Johnson ranks 11th in the Atlantic 10 and first among A-10 guards in field goal percentage, shooting 47 percent from the floor.
For her career, Johnson is averaging 12 points, five rebounds and two assists while never missing a start.
She was named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week Monday and Big 4 Player of the Week Tuesday for her play against Davidson. She also grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and added a block.
GEORGE MASON (3-14, 0-10) is coached by Nyla Milleson (95-121) who is in her eighth season at the helm. In 2018 she led the Patriots to a 24-10 record and a WNIT berth where they advanced to the second round.
George Mason has lost its last 10 games, by a combined average of 20 points per game. The Patriots were picked to finish 14th in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll.
Marika Korpinen leads the Patriots offense, averaging 10 points per game. Daijah Jefferson leads George Mason in rebounding, at seven per game.
SERIES VS. GEORGE MASON
Friday's contest marks the 11th meeting all-time between St. Bonaventure and George Mason with the series tied, 5-5. Dajah Logan scored 20 points to lead the Bonnies past the Patriots, 62-47, last January at the Reilly Center. In the Bonnies' last contest at Eaglebank Arena during the 2018-19 season, they overcame a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Patriots, 68-57. Mckenna Maycock tallied 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the Bona.