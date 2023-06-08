“These two hours are the best part of my week” has been heard from the mouths of both St. Bonaventure University students and the youth participating in Bona Buddies.
A youth mentoring program at SBU, Bona Buddies will be 49 years old when it begins again in September. Many generations of St. Bonaventure students have been mentors for Olean-area youth between the ages of 5 and 15. There is no cost to the families that participate in Bona Buddies. Funding for this program is supported by the United Way of Cattaraugus County along with other generous donors and organizations.
Bona Buddies welcomes buddies to campus for two hours once a week, Monday-Thursday, for 18 weeks each academic year. A Halloween party, ice skating and an end of the year party offer large group activities for the mentors and buddies. In 2023 the end-of-the-year celebration included a trip to Canticle Farm to learn about sustainable agriculture, tasting some fresh vegetables and an all-time favorite childhood activity — climbing and playing on the wood chip pile!
Alice Miller Nation, the director of the Franciscan Center for Social Concern loves the impact Bona Buddies has on both the buddies and mentors.
“Every young person needs someone who completely believes in them and their potential,” she said. “Bona Buddies offers a healthy and fun relationship between a SBU student and a young person in the community. ... I find that when our students participate in clubs like Bona Buddies, they too are transformed. The buddies grow and have amazing experiences through this program, but they give as much to the SBU students as they receive.”
If one were to stop by Bona Buddies on any given day, you would witness buddies and mentors reading to one another, working on homework, playing board games or making a craft the first hour. The second hour is a time when university clubs and organizations come to Bona Buddies to engage the buddies in activities that might be new to them.
The SBU Dance team taught a Monster Mash dance the week of Halloween, the SBU Food Pantry made pizza bagels with the buddies and taught about nutrition. Taekwondo, the SBU Biochemistry club, the SBU Step Team and the SBU Education Club also spent time with the buddies and mentors.
Miller Nation loves to hear from SBU alumni that participated in Bona Buddies while at St. Bonaventure. Occasionally we hear about a match that continues to keep in touch, many years later.
“Our Franciscan values teach us that it is our relationships with others that offer richness to our lives,” she said. “Bona Buddies is just one of the ways life becomes sweet for our buddies and mentors.”
If you would like to find out more about Bona Buddies for your children between the ages of 5-15, please feel free to reach Alice Miller Nation at anation@sbu.edu or (716) 375-7813.