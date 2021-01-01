DAYTON, Ohio – The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team made a fourth-quarter run, but ultimately fell short in its road upset bid of Dayton, 56-47, on Friday.
Asianae Johnson matched a season high with 14 points, all coming in the second half, while redshirt junior Tori Harris (7 points) pulled down a team-best nine rebounds for the Bonnies (1-4, 0-2). Bona went on a 13-2 run, capped by a Johnson bucket, to pull to within five with four minutes remaining, but could get no closer against the defending Atlantic 10 champions.
Trailing 46-30 nearing the end of the third quarter, Bona buckled down defensively, holding Dayton without a point for the first 4:02 of the fourth quarter while tallying nine-straight points to make it 46-39. Bona then continued to chip away, as Johnson made back-to-back layups to bring her team to within 48-43.
Despite another strong defensive possession, however, the Bonnies’ rally ended there.
On the Flyers’ next trip, Bona pushed the shot clock nearly down to zero. But UD’s Makira Cook managed to drill a momentum-swinging 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Flyers an eight-point advantage with 3:38 left.
Bona hung close with the Flyers in the early going, trailing by just one (11-10) after a cold-shooting first quarter by both teams. And even after being held without a point over an eight-minute stretch between the two quarters, it still trailed only 18-14 midway through the second frame before Dayton (2-1, 1-0) went on a 9-0 run to get its initial separation.
Olivia Brown stopped the bleeding with a three-point play to bring Bona to within 10 (27-17) at halftime, but UD grew the lead to as many as 16 before Bona clawed back.
Cook had a game-high 18 points while Tenin Magassa totaled nine rebounds and five blocks for the Flyers. The Bonnies shot just 29 percent (16-for-55) for the game while Dayton finished at 41 percent (20-48).
Bona will return to action next Friday against Richmond (6 o’clock) in what will serve as its A-10 home-opener. It was originally scheduled to play in the RC on Sunday against Saint Louis, but that game has been postponed due to virus concerns within the Billikens’ program.