FILLMORE — After an even first half with Andover/Whitesville, it was all Fillmore Thursday night in the second half during Allegany County girls soccer play.
Fillmore scored five goals unanswered — in a less than nine-minute stretch from the 48th through the 56th minute — to take control in the second half for a 6-1 victory.
Grace Russell had two goals and two assists, Hope Russell scored twice with one assist and Sophia Templeton had a goal and an assist for Fillmore (4-0). Zoe Beardsley also scored and Malory DeRock had an assist.
Zoey Lee’s 23rd minute goal for Andover/Whitesville (2-2) tied the game after Templeton’s score 10 minutes earlier. A/W goalkeeper Brynn Scholl had 10 saves.
Preslee Miller made five saves and combined with Alex Thur in net for the win.
“The first half was a carbon copy of the Cuba-Rushford game the other night,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley noted. “The fire wasn’t there, and we were hoping things would happen instead of making things happen. The second half we made it a point of being first to the ball. Our ‘want to’ with our execution went to another level. In an eight-minute span we scored five goals. It never fails that after a week of school (started last Wednesday), the kids always are a bit mentally and physically drained and this week it showed. Hopefully our second half reminded us of what we can do when we play the way we are capable.”
CCAA EAST Ellicottville 6,
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1ELLICOTTVILLE — A hat trick from Mandy Hulbert paced Ellicottville (2-1, 1-0) to its first league win of the season.
Jocelyn Wyatt scored and handed out two assists to add the offensive output. Audrey Hurlbert scored off one of Wyatt’s assists and Brooke Butler scored via a penalty kick.
Grace Zalwskiy scored the lone goal for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-3).
NON-LEAGUE
Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 3,
Canisteo-Greenwood 1
CUBA — Taylor Searle’s three goals helped lift Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale (2-2) to a close non-league victory.
Searle scored twice in the first half to take an early advantage, a ninth minute unassisted score and a goal in the 37th on a pass from Brynn Lavery.
Canisteo- Greenwood closed the gap on a breakaway goal from Kylie Williamson in the 52nd minute. But the Rebels quickly squashed any chance of a comeback with another goal from Searle on another feed from Lavrey in the 54th minute.
“I was happy with how we answered and responded after giving up the early 2nd half goal,” said Cuba-Rushford coach Aaron Wight.
Tara Duvall finished with four saves to help pace the Rebels. Lillian Mullen had six saves for Canisteo-Greenwood.
“Credit to C-G,” said Wight. “They are dealing with some injuries and just came off an overtime win last night.”
Friendship/Scio 2, Franklinville 1
FRANKLINVILLE — Friendship/Scio (1-3) snuck past Franklinville (0-2) thanks to two goals in the final ten minutes.
Franklinville opened the scoring on an Emily Bigler goal in the 46th minute and controlled the majority of the possession up until the seventy minute mark.
In the final ten minutes the Panthers committed a pair of costly turnovers in their own end resulting in a goal by Logan Roberts in the 71st and another by Lexi Crossly in the 76th minute to take the lead.
Friendship/Scio’s Naveah Ross and Franklinville’s Sarah Courtney each made nine saves in the low scoring affair.
KESHEQUA TOURNAMENT Consolation: Genesee Valley/Belfast 1, Alfred-Almond 0
NUNDA — A goal from Alicia Borden with just 12:24 remaining in the match elevated Genesee Valley/Belfast (3-1) to a hard-fought consolation victory.
The game remained in a scoreless stalemate late thanks to a dominant defensive performance by the Jaguars. Ashley Burrows came up with two saves to protect the shutout.
“Defensive wise we did well and had a dominating performance,” said Genesee Valley/Belfast coach Lisa Scott-Schneider. “But we are just struggling in that final third. We will keep working and improve.”