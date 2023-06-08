Did you know that Big Brothers Big Sisters, a United Way funded agency, has been providing one-to-one mentoring to children in the Olean Area and throughout Cattaraugus County for nearly a decade?
BBBS is here to support local children through the power of mentoring. The organization is looking for more community members who are interested in volunteering a few hours a month to be a volunteer mentor to a local child.
“We recognize that children have incredible potential and through our program, our mentors help to empower and support our children as they strive to achieve their biggest possible futures,” said Emily Mahoney, CEO for BBBS.
Volunteers are needed. BBBS has an urgent need for members of the community to sign up to learn more about become a volunteer mentor with the organization.
“Being a volunteer mentor, a Big, is both fun and rewarding. Anyone can be a great Big. In just a few hours a month, you can make a big difference in the life of a child right here in your community,” said Ashley Hall, Program Coordinator for BBBS. “We are here to provide ongoing support and training, as well as to offer additional information and resources to both volunteers and parents.”
BBBS recently launched a mentoring program in partnership with the Olean YMCA, specifically for Olean Intermediate Middle School students in grades four through seven. The program is held on Wednesdays from 3 to 5 p.m. at Olean Intermediate. During the weekly mentoring sessions, volunteer mentors will be matched one-to-one with a local child to enjoy activities together with the supervision and support of BBBS staff.
There is a child waiting to meet you! BBBS has different volunteer opportunities available that are designed to best meet the interests and schedules of the volunteer and the child.
To take the first step to become a mentor, or to learn more, contact us at (716) 873-5833 or go to BiggerTogether.org.