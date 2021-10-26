BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center is seeking skilled brass musicians to volunteer their time to perform in the upcoming concert with Tim Zimmerman & The King’s Brass.
The show is set for Dec. 6 at Bradford Area High School Auditorium. The King’s Brass, formed four decades ago in Detroit, is made up of professional musicians from across the country. Based out of Fort Wayne, Ind., the group plays more than 150 concerts per year from coast to coast as well as international destinations.
Interested brass players will perform several selections with the King’s Brass during the concert.
Brass players must be accomplished and at the high school level and older and be willing to prepare for the concert on their own time.
There will be two mandatory rehearsals, one on Dec. 4 and the other on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. prior to the concert at 7:30 p.m.
All players will be required to dress in all black for the performance. Instrumental teachers, college students, local community band players, adult brass players and high school students are all encouraged to participate by submitting a registration form to BCPAC.
Zimmerman and The King’s Brass present hymn classics with a contemporary flair. The King’s Brass features three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion and keyboards.
With a mix of both popular and traditional Christmas songs, secular and sacred music critics alike applaud their concerts as “superb in every way” and “innovative and well played.”
The King’s Brass’ eighteenth recording is titled Christmas JOY. This CD, released on the Summit Records label, welcomes guest organist Samuel Metzger.
Selections include: Good Christian Men, Rejoice; Nutcracker – Dance of the Sugar Plums; What Child Is This?; The Little Drummer Boy; Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer; Hark! The Herald Angels Sing; Carol of The Bells; Christmas Time Is Here; Joy to the World!; and many more.
High school students must have written recommendations from their high school instrumental teacher. This can be emailed to darrenlitz@bcpac.com. Interested parties must fill out a registration form at https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSdgGVVUN.../viewform