OLEAN — Various groups are urging caution amid the weekend snow storm.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation advises homeowners to be vigilant and pay attention to outdoor gas meters, furnaces, and vents throughout the winter season.
Ensure outdoor gas meter safety and proper service by:
- Keeping the gas meter, and the area around the meter, free of snow
- Clearing paths to the meter
- Exercising caution when working, shoveling, plowing, or snow blowing around your meter
- Calling National Fuel, 1-800-365-3234, if a meter becomes encased in ice; do not attempt to break or melt the ice
- Exercising caution when removing icicles from a meter or any area of the roof above the meter
- Not letting children play or climb on the meter
NATURAL GAS furnaces and fireplaces have a vent pipe or flue that sends exhaust and gaseous byproducts outdoors through a chimney or pipe. Furnace exhaust vents can become easily clogged by debris, ice, or snow, causing the furnace to shut off or operate inefficiently. Blocked vents also can lead to a buildup of carbon monoxide gas inside a residence. When inhaled, carbon monoxide can cause unconsciousness, brain damage, and death. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include fatigue, coughing, headache, irregular breathing, dizziness, overall paleness, nausea, and cherry red lips and/or ears. Those experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning should immediately open windows and doors, move outside, and call 911.
Avoid a carbon monoxide emergency by:
- Having a qualified professional inspect and test chimney, appliances, and heating equipment annually
- Install at least one carbon monoxide detector in your home
- Never use a gas oven or stovetop for heating your home
- Never run a gasoline engine (such as a generator) or an automobile in an enclosed space
- Never use a portable charcoal or propane grill indoors
AAA OF WESTERN and Central New York reported that about 46% of all crashes involving bad weather occur during the winter, and advise drivers to slow down in inclement weather, increasing space between your vehicle and others on the road, and slowing down before turning, rather than waiting until turning to slow down.
If your vehicle goes off the road, remain calm and stay in it with a seat belt on.
Tips for driving in the snow:
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.
- Increase following distances. The normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to ten seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.
- Know your brakes. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, the best way to stop is threshold braking. Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.
- Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads may only result in spinning your wheels. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill as slowly as possible.
- Don’t stop going up a hill. It’s difficult to move up a hill on an icy road. If possible, get your vehicle moving on a flat roadway first before taking on a hill.
If possible, stay home. If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in the snow, not everyone else can.
Some steps to take to prepare your vehicle for winter:
- Check tire types, treads and pressures
- Make sure filters are clean
- Test and top off any low fluid levels.
- Make sure all lights work
- Replace worn wiper blades
ADD AN emergency road kit to your vehicle with the following supplies: Mobile phone pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers, including emergency services and family members; Car charger for the mobile phone; Drinking water; First-aid kit; Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers; Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats; Snow shovel; Blankets; Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves); Flashlight with extra batteries; Winter window washer solvent; Ice scraper with brush; Cloths or roll of paper towels; Jumper cables; Warning devices (flares or triangles); Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)