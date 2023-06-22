Worlds collide in DC’s long-awaited ‘The Flash’

The days of the DC Extended Universe film series are numbered, but it’s not going down without a fight.
The plan to reboot Warner Bros. Discovery’s superhero franchise featuring the likes of Superman and Batman with James Gunn at the helm was quite the shock. Comic book fans seem to be equally excited and worried about the future of DC in the cinemas, mostly because the previous series still has a couple old projects to release while this new one is already in pre-production.
What was meant to help smooth over this transition was “The Flash,” the somewhat solo outing for the titular speedster that has had a tumultuous production to say the least. First announced in 2013 with a tentative release of 2018, the subsequent hell this movie went through needed its own Justice League to get across the finishing line, something it finally managed last weekend.
Fittingly dealing with the multiverse – what superhero or comic book franchise isn’t these days? – this version of the Flash has a step in the past series and the future of the new DC Universe, and it sadly feels that way.
Despite being a Flash film by title, this is just as much a team-up movie as any multiversal adventure these days. Yes, the emotional core is the Flash and his character development, but after playing the comedic support through his previous appearances, not too much was done to give the speedy superhero the spotlight he’s been anticipating for a decade.
Barry Allen (played by Ezra Miller) is a forensic scientist student who also helps save the world as a member of the Justice League as the Flash. After helping Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) stop a robbery in Gotham City, Barry revisits his childhood home. Overcome with emotion about his mother’s murder and father’s wrongful imprisonment, Barry runs so fast that he travels back in time. Discovering this new power, he uses his superspeed to go back in time and stop his mother’s death.
But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in an alternate past reality in which General Zod (Michael Shannon) has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no superheroes to turn to, except for one – this universe’s own Bruce Wayne and Batman (Michael Keaton).
While previous DC projects under Zack Snyder’s leadership were criticized for being too dark and serious and lacking in fun, the films and TV shows since 2018 have been a lot more lighthearted, and that thankfully continues with “The Flash.” The character is younger and sillier than his Justice League counterparts, so leaning into that makes sense.
Now, that choice becomes more complicated when Barry goes back in time and has to interact with an 18-year-old version of himself who is even more childish and annoying than the regular one. Although Miller and their own personal problems have been sad to see, credit where credit is due: they are great as the Flash. Seeing the character maturing paired with the comedy of two Barry Allens work so well, there’s hope that Miller can sort their own life out and be better too.
But it’s the arrival of Michael Keaton in his return as Bruce Wayne 30 years after his last appearance where the film begins to shine. As a beloved Batman for many, Keaton hasn’t lost his comedic chops or commanding presences and serves as a key character in the story. And with a few more surprise cameos from the multiverse, there’s a lot here for fans to enjoy.
Sadly, as much fun as it can be to see fan-favorite characters from the comics and previous TV shows and movies, a great film can’t be built on that alone. The story is pieced together from previous versions of the script and echoes so much of what has already been done with other multiverse stories. Had the film come out in 2018 like originally planned, the sci-fi and fantasy elements would have had a lot bigger punch.
It’s unclear what place Miller’s Flash or any of these other characters will have in Gunn’s new DC Universe, so if this is the hero’s only shot at his own big screen adventure, you could certainly do a lot worse.