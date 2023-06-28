OCT hosting Flashback Cabaret performance Friday

OLEAN — The Olean Community Theatre will hold a Flashback Cabaret show featuring some of the area’s favorite performers for one night only Friday at the South Barry Street theater.
OCT board member Tim Hollamby, the show’s director, said they have held similar revue shows like this before, but this is his first experience doing a cabaret-style production.
“It has been a ton of fun,” he said. “I have such an amazing group of talented singers and performers. It really will be a very special and fun night.”
Though they had originally planned an OCTaves show for this month, the group’s longtime music director, Ruth Fuller, unexpectedly passed away in April.
“I spoke with the OCTaves and we decided that they would like some more time to regroup, so we decided to do this cabaret in its place,” Hollamby explained.
The cabaret’s performers are all returning stars of previous OCT productions. Hollamby said each one of them “impressed the heck out of me,” so he knows they will be great on Friday.
The show will be a two-act cabaret featuring 25 songs that will be performed. There will be a lot of laughs and fun with a little bit of something for everyone, Hollamby said.
Two of his personal favorites are “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and “Hit the Road Jack.”
“Devyn Schoen, who is working to become a big Broadway star, is home and kills her number,” Hollamby said. “I just love to hear her sing, and I’m so happy that it worked out that she was home for this.”
Supporting the singers is a nice mix of backing tracks and piano accompaniment played by Jon Cledgett, Hollamby said. The selection of songs is a variety from the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s including theater songs and classics that everyone knows.
“Everyone needs to smile right now,” he said. “We are in a crazy time in this world, and this is two hours that you can escape from the crazy and just enjoy yourself. For just $10, where else can you find amazing live talent and awesome people?”
A Flashback Cabaret will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday at the Olean Community Theatre, 127 S. Barry St.
Tickets are available online at oleancommunitytheatre.com as well as at the door until sold out. Hollamby said the theater will have some homemade goodies, sparking cider in champagne flutes and 50/50s available.