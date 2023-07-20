New ‘Mission: Impossible’ sees Cruise saving the world and the movies

One of the contenders for the hardest working person in Hollywood just scored another victory on his quest to make seeing the latest movie in the biggest theater you can a tradition that continues long after his fight is through.
Tom Cruise — either the last true movie star of his generation or at least the last one who has not given up on doing what he does best whether Hollywood wants him to or not — has played super spy Ethan Hunt a total of seven times over the past 27 years, and he shows no signs of slowing down.
Although successful at the box office and generally well received in their day, the first three “Mission: Impossible” films are generally standalone stories with Cruise’s Hunt and Ving Rhames’ Luther as the only holdovers.
But following that third feature from J.J. Abrahms, the team behind the series made the decision to focus up the story and continue the adventures as an ongoing saga with Simon Pegg’s Benji, Michelle Monaghan as Hunt’s wife, Julia, and Rebecca Ferguson as MI6’s Ilsa becoming regular players. Frequent Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie also took over as lead screenwriter starting with the fourth film and director with the fifth film.
With a more focused team both in front of and behind the camera, these movies have begun to excel at what people want to see first and foremost — Cruise actually doing some seemingly impossible stunt with as little special effects work as possible. Climbing the Burj Khalifa in the fourth one, hanging off a plane in the fifth one, jumping out of a plane in the sixth one and now jumping a motorbike off a cliff in this one. What’s next, outer space? Possibly, yes.
Still hiding out as a ghost and avoiding government agents, IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a terrifying new Artificial Intelligence that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands.
With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins with old enemies and allies swapping places at every turn. Confronted by the mysterious, all-powerful AI known as “the Entity,” Hunt is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most.
While being both the longest entry in the franchise to date at two hours and 43 minutes long, and only being part one of two, “Dead Reckoning Part One” takes its sweet time, and is all the better for it. Instead of action scene after action scene melting brains, the suspense and sequences slowly build up with two or three threads happening at once in their own space and time before converging on Hunt all at once after 20 minutes of tension.
Yes, seeing Cruise be the actual best special effect in Hollywood by pulling off some of the greatest stunt work in modern movies is awesome, but the story is just as compelling and timely as ever for this franchise. Concerns about AI and the bad it can do in addition to the good is all over the news lately. Even the current writers and actors strikes in Hollywood are largely due to studios wanting to implement AI, something Cruise has been vocally against from the start.
To that point, McQuarrie’s script and the likes of Rhames, Pegg and Ferguson are just as important ingredients in this franchise’s success, and it just keeps getting better here. AI can’t do what these actors along with newbies Hayley Atwell and Vanessa Kirby do with this dialogue and storytelling. The balance of humor and heart among some perfectly timed action is something computers can’t replicate, and something that is lessened when watching at home.
When you look at some of Cruise’s recent output that also includes “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Edge of Tomorrow,” along with the lesser Jack Reacher films and notoriously bad “The Mummy,” he’s not just saving the world — he’s saving the movie-going experience. And if “Dead Reckoning Part Two” sticks the landing, that mission succeeds.