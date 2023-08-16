Local artist’s landmark watercolors for sale at TCAC

OLEAN — For years, area residents have admired Marilyn Reynolds’s paintings of Olean landmarks and more that are displayed in private homes, businesses and organizations throughout the community.
The well-known Portville artist recently brought in over 50 pieces, some original and some prints, to the Tri-County Arts Council at 110 W. State St. Reynolds and her family have been staunch supporters of the arts, especially the Tri-County Arts Council.
TCAC will feature Reynolds’s pieces through Tuesday and then sell them as is. The watercolors available for sale include images of Olean and surrounding areas and portraits of nature with fruits, vegetables and flowers.
Originals include First National Bank, the Chuck Wagon, St. Pacificus Church, 14th Street in the city and the Old Library Restaurant. Prints include the Palace Theatre, Olean High School, Village Green, Sprague’s, Red’s & Trudy’s and many more.
Nine years ago this month, Reynolds hung up her local paintbrush when she and her husband, Bill, decided it was time to relocate to the warmer climate of Punta Gorda, Fla., where they had their second home for a number of years.
In looking back on her career as an artist, Reynolds told the Times Herald she had painted all of her life and had taught art for a number of years.
“I taught art in the Olean school system at all levels,” she said during a 2014 interview at her Portville home. “The last 12 years I taught at the high school and was chairman of the art department” before retirement in 1994.
She also served as the president of the former Olean Art Association, which evolved into the Cattaraugus County Arts Council, now the TCAC.
“Since then, I’ve been doing the art festivals in the South all winter,” she said. “And I was doing shows all over New York state area, but that got old about five years ago.” After she stopped traveling to the art festivals, she focused on commission work.
Reynolds said her watercolor paintings of the Olean landmarks are possibly some of her better-known works.
“The first one was a commission and I could see where that could lead me,” she said of the popular scenes she painted in the 1990s.
Instead of purchasing the original painting at a higher price, the individuals who commissioned the work purchased a less expensive print of the landmark. Reynolds was then able to sell other prints of the work and did the same with other landmark paintings.
“I still have the originals and have never put them out for sale,” she said at the time.
Her husband, a retired New York State Police trooper, has supported her artwork endeavors but is looking forward to the move. In addition to traveling to Florida during the winter seasons, the Reynoldses also traveled extensively in Asia and Europe.
“I’ve always wanted to live in Florida,” Bill Reynolds said. “Even before I became a trooper, I wanted to live there.”
The couple has three grown children, with two living in New York state and one in Florida.
TCAC will be displaying Reynold’s work as a pop-up market and will be available for sale in the market and online. All pieces are available online for purchase for pick up or shipping at tricountyartscouncil.org.
The current gallery show at TCAC, “The Real Ethereal World,” features collages by Sara Baker Michalak from Chautauqua County. Michalak’s collages reflect the fluidity of form in the natural world and at the interfaces of the natural and built environments. She holds a BFA from RIT’s School for American Crafts and an MA in Interdisciplinary Studies (Humanities/Geoscience) from SUNY Fredonia.